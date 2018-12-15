Police investigate sudden death of woman at house

Police are investigating the sudden death of a woman in Glengormley, Co Antrim.

It is understood the woman, believed to be in her 40s, was found dead in the Collinward Park area in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a woman at a house in the Collinward area of Newtownabbey in the early hours of this morning, Saturday, 15 December," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"There are no further details at this stage."

Online Editors