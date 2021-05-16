Police ‘increasingly concerned’ about missing Belfast brothers aged eight and five

Brothers Fabricio (8) and Patrick Hovarth (5) who are missing from their home in Belfast

Police in Northern Ireland have appealed for information about the whereabouts of two young children who may now be in the Republic

Fabricio Hovarth (8) and his five-year-old brother Patrick, who are from north Belfast, were last seen in the city on Friday evening.

In a statement the PSNI said tonight they are becoming “increasingly concerned about the welfare of the two children”.

Inspector Phil McCullagh said: "We are keen to know that both boys are safe and well. We believe they may be in the company of a relative in Northern Ireland or possibly in Ireland – and so I would appeal to that person to get in touch with police as soon as possible.

"If any members of the public have any information about the boys or have seen them since Friday evening, I would urge them to contact police immediately," he added.

It is believed the brothers may be in the company of a relative in Northern Ireland or possibly in Dublin.

They are described as having dark hair and were last seen getting into the back of a black Ford car at around 6pm on Limestone Road in Belfast.

When last seen, Patrick was wearing light-coloured bottoms and top with black shoes, while Fabricio was wearing grey bottoms and a purple and green top.

Callers in the Republic of Ireland should contact the PSNI on 0044 2890 650222.