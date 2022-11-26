Police in Scotland launch urgent search for missing Irish man Ryan Moriarty (29)

Police in Scotland have launched an urgent search for Irish man Ryan Moriarty (29), who was last seen in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Loved ones reported him missing after he failed to make contact with them.

He was last seen in the Springwood Rise area of Kelso, in the Scottish borders.

Ryan has been described as 6 ft 2, with an average build and short ginger hair with a fringe.

Speaking with an Irish accent, Ryan was last seen wearing white trainers, blue jeans, black jacket and possibly a black T-shirt.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for information to trace Ryan Moriarty, 29, who was last seen in Springwood Rise, Kelso in the early hours of Saturday, 26 November, 2022.”

“Ryan is described as white, about 6ft 2, average build with short ginger hair with a fringe. “Ryan speaks with an Irish accent and was last seen wearing white trainers, blue jeans, black jacket and possibly a black t-shirt.”

“If you have seen Ryan, or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact 101 with reference 0719 of 26 November.”