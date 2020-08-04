Police in Mauritius launch new probe into the murder of Irish honeymooner Michaela McAreavey

POLICE in Mauritius are launching a new investigation into the murder of Irish honeymooner Michaela McAreavey.

Almost a decade since she was murdered on the paradise island, a fresh attempt will be made to bring her killers to justice.

However her widower John McAreavey has labelled the exercise as ‘bulls***’. He believes it is a reaction to criticism he made of the links between the Mauritian State and Liverpool FC.

Mr McAreavey took to Twitter to comment on reports from Mauritius about the new probe.

“I note that the Mauritius Gov has launched a ‘new’ police investigation into Michaela’s murder. This comes one week after I questioned their partnership with @LFC

“Perhaps people will now understand the type of bullsh*t I have had to put up with for so long. #justice for michaela”

I note that the Mauritius Gov has launched a ânewâ police investigation into Michaelaâs murder. This comes one week after I questioned their partnership with @LFC . Perhaps people will now understand the type of bullshit I have had to put up with for so long. #justiceformichaela — John McAreavey (@john_mcareavey) August 4, 2020

Mr McAreavey is referring to his stating recently that he felt “sick” to learn Liverpool FC had joined in a partnership with the Mauritian tourism authority.

The lawyer for the McAreavey and Harte families, Dick Ng Sui Wa, told the ‘L'Express’ newspaper in Mauritius that a new police team will be investigating the murder.

“A new team will be set up to re-examine the dossier. The inquiry needs a new sense of direction,” he said.

Michaela Harte was the daughter of Tyrone GAA manager Mickey Harte and a former Rose of Tralee contestant.

She was killed at a luxury resort on the island in January 2011. The case sent shockwaves through Ireland and the world.

Two hotel workers, Avinash Treebhoowoon and Sandip Moneea, were arrested in connection with the murder but they were later aquitted.

Last week Mr McAreavey tweeted his annoyance that Liverpool Football Club had announced the partnership with the Mauritian tourism authorities.

He wrote how he had found it “really disappointing.” He tagged Liverpool FC and the Mauritian prime minister, Pravind Jugnauth, in the tweet.

He wrote Mr Jugnauth and Mauritius were unable to guarantee safety for tourists and that the move had “complete disregard” for murder victims.

“I have huge respect for Liverpool Football Club, as a club, for everything they stand for and how they have pursued justice of their own people for so long. Seeing this makes me feel sick.”

He was referring to the campaign for the families who had lost the 96 Hillsborough fans at the worst footballing disaster in history in 1998.

Online Editors