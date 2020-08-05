Police in Mauritius launch fresh probe into murder of honeymooner Michaela

Newlyweds: Michaela and John McAreavey had just embarked on married life. Photo: McAreavey Family handout/PA Wire

Police in Mauritius have launched a fresh probe into the murder of Irish honeymooner Michaela McAreavey.

Michaela, the daughter of Tyrone football manager Mickey Harte, was strangled to death in the former Legends Hotel in January 2011 while on honeymoon with her new husband John McAreavey.

A lawyer for the McAreavey and Harte families, Dick Ng Sui Wa, told the Irish Independent that a new team of investigators had taken over the case "some time ago" and he hoped an update on their work would be available in the coming weeks.

However, John McAreavey, who has repeatedly criticised the Mauritian authorities for its failure to progress the case, queried the timing of the "new" probe.

He wrote: "I note that the Mauritius Gov has launched a 'new' police investigation into Michaela's murder. This comes one week after I questioned their partnership with @LFC (Liverpool Football Club). Perhaps people will now understand the type of bulls*** I have had to put up with for so long. #justiceformichaela."

News of a new probe comes almost a decade after the murder of Michaela McAreavey - a young newlywed with dreams of an idyllic family life - stunned the nation.

Ms McAreavey (27) was found strangled in the bath of her hotel suite after returning alone to her room at the former Legends Hotel in Grand Gaube, Mauritius.

Two hotel workers, Avinash Treebhoowoon and Sandip Moneea, were charged with the murder but later acquitted.

A new investigation was launched following the verdicts, with no success.

More recently, in 2017, an elite task force was set up in Mauritius in a bid to bring those responsible for the killing to justice.

Back then, Prosecutor Satyajit Boolell said the investigation was still ongoing and that those who killed her would "face justice".

He said he hoped the new task force would uncover "fresh and compelling evidence". Mr Boolell's remarks came after John McAreavey travelled to Mauritius with his sister, Claire, and Mark Harte, Michaela's eldest brother, in an effort to revive the case.

A reward of two-million Mauritian rupees (€45,000) was offered for new information, but that also failed to lead to a breakthrough in the investigation.

Those close to the case say that the initial probe, which was exposed as a bungled investigation during the 2012 trial, will make it difficult for any new team to bring a conclusion to the case.

The initial investigation turned up absolutely no hard evidence - no fingerprints or DNA implicating the two accused.

In 2012, a court in Mauritius was told that when police arrived at the Legends Hotel on Monday, January 10, 2011, they didn't seal off the resort and failed to interview guests staying near the McAreaveys' suite.

Room 1025, where John McAreavey found Michaela's lifeless body in the bathtub, was cordoned off.

But the court was told how the crime scene was compromised and interfered with on numerous occasions by police officers who didn't seem to be aware that their actions could damage the investigation.

A police cameraman used black-and-white film instead of colour and another officer, who was supposed to draw plans of the room, admitted in court that he had passed off architect's plans as his own.

A senior scene-of-crime officer, Sergeant Mohammad Dhonye, supervised the taking of fingerprints, but admitted that the police found no matches for any of the prints they found in the room.

He also confirmed in court that the purse that the accused men were said to be stealing from wasn't tested for prints or DNA.

The trial also saw serous allegations of brutality and torture levelled at some of the island's most senior police officers.

Mr Treebhoowoon alleged that assaults by police - including beatings to the soles of his feet at MCIT (Major Crime Investigation Team) headquarters in Port Louis - began immediately after his arrest.

He claimed that, on the evening of January 12, officers simulated drowning by repeatedly plunging his head into a pail of water until he vomited blood.

Concerns were also raised during the trial about how the Mauritian police handled other suspects during the early days of their investigation.

Another hotel worker, Raj Theekoy, was arrested but later agreed to testify against the other two men in exchange for immunity from prosecution.

Meanwhile, a security officer, Dassen Narayanen, was initially charged with conspiracy to murder but two months later, the charge was struck off.

Traces of the security guard's DNA were found on an unauthorised 'dummy' magnetic card that was found in the hotel's security office in the place where the actual staff card that opened the door of Room 1025 should have been.

The card used to gain entry to the hotel room two minutes before Mrs McAreavey arrived there has never been located.

A potential genetic match to Mr Narayanen was also found on a cupboard in the bathroom of Room 1025 that contained a safe.

However, a DNA expert explained that could have been a chance finding and not definite proof he had touched it.

Previously unseen CCTV footage shows the guard patrolling a route that passed the patio doors of the McAreaveys' room 25 minutes before the murder.

Yet in court, it was stated he had no reason to be in that area of the hotel at all.

He was one of the first on the scene on the day of the murder when the alarm was raised, yet he was never called as a witness.

Irish Independent