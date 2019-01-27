A team of Malaysian police has been assigned to investigate the case of a missing Irishman as the search for him intensifies.

Police in Malaysia step up their search for vanished Galway tourist

Tourist Stephen Warde (32), from Kinvara, Co Galway, arrived in Malaysia alone on November 15.

He took a rented unit at the Mercu Summer Suites at Jalan Sultan Ismail in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of the south-east Asian country.

Mr Warde, who is from a large family, was last seen a month ago on December 28, a day before his tenancy was due to expire.

All his personal effects were still in the suite when it was searched by police.

The police chief in the Dang Wangi district, Assistant Commissioner Shaharuddin Abdullah, told a press conference late on Friday: "As of today, there has been no sign of him. Investigations are ongoing.

"He was supposed to check out from the unit on December 29 but did not do so. His personal belongings are still there. Police are intensifying the search for him."

Investigations so far have indicated Mr Warde has not left the country.

The Assistant Commissioner added: "Checks showed his passport has not been used."

Mr Warde's mother, Mary Morrissey, has travelled to Malaysia to help with the search for her son and has been accompanied by two of her daughters.

In an emotional plea, she said: "Not having any contact from Stephen is very out of character for him as he is a placid and quiet man.

"We are extremely worried and concerned for his safety and wellbeing."

Thousands of people continue to share posts on Missing Persons Malaysia.

Mr Warde, is from a respected family in Kinvara, south Galway, his father is a retired Army officer.

Local Fine Gael councillor Joe Byrne has urged the public to help by using social media to spread the appeal for information.

Cllr Byrne said yesterday: "Everyone is concerned for his whereabouts and locals are giving as much support as they can to the family.

"Information is sketchy coming from Malaysia so far. Mary has been doing her best to find her son."

Stephen's family are liaising with the Department of Foreign affairs in their efforts to locate him.

Mr Warde is described as being 180cm (5ft 11in) tall, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

A Department of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said: "Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance."

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dang Wangi police headquarters on +603-26002222 or its control centre hotline on +603-26977099 or the nearest police station.

