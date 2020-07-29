Police dig up land near Maddie suspect's prior home

German police investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann have begun digging up land close to a former home of the prime suspect.

Detectives using heavy equipment, including an excavator, started work early yesterday examining an allotment just outside Hannover, the city where Christian Bruckner lived temporarily in 2017.

Julai Meyer, from the prosecutor's office in nearby Braunschweig, told 'The Daily Telegraph': "I can confirm that the search is being carried out in connection with the investigation into the Maddie McCann case and is still ongoing. I can't disclose any further details about the operation."

Bruckner, a convicted paedophile, who was living in the Algarve when Madeleine went missing in May 2007, was named as the prime suspect in her disappearance last month. German authorities have said they are convinced she is dead and claim to have evidence linking Bruckner to the case.

Local police have admitted they do not have enough to charge Bruckner and have refused to divulge what evidence they have against him.

He is currently in prison in Kiel, serving a sentence for drug offences, but has also been convicted of a rape in Praia da Luz which occurred in 2005.

Specialist detectives, accompanied by sniffer dogs, arrived at the allotments shortly after dawn and spent much of the day excavating a specific corner of a plot. One officer could be seen chest-deep in a hole, while colleagues appeared to be placing samples of earth in large plastic bags.

Around a dozen detectives were at the site and the excavator was being used to remove large stones from the ground. Forensic vans were also parked at the site. Sources said the dig was expected to continue through the night and into the coming days.

The area the police are examining is around 20 square metres and sits next to a canal.

It is thought that one hole they have dug is at least two metres deep. An elderly couple who live nearby said they were woken up early yesterday by the sound of officers arriving.

Federal detectives travelled from Wiesbaden, Braunschweig and Hannover to the scene and at least one vehicle had driven from Berlin.

The work went on all day, and finished at 6.30pm. It is expected to continue today.

Earlier this month, detectives in Portugal carried out a series of searches at wells in the Algarve region. Bruckner is known to have lived in Hannover in 2017, sleeping in a trailer while working at a car repair centre around four miles from the allotment site.

He first became a suspect around that time when he boasted to a friend in a bar that he knew what had happened to Madeleine as they watched a television appeal on the 10th anniversary of her disappearance.

Bruckner has not been formally interrogated by the German police about the Madeleine investigation and it is not clear why, three years into their investigation, they have suddenly begun digging at this site.

However, in 2016 he was jailed for 15 months after police found indecent images of children contained on USB sticks that he had buried underneath the body of his dead dog at a site in Braunschweig.

In December, he was convicted of the 2005 rape of an American tourist in Praia da Luz and given a seven-year prison sentence.

He has appealed his conviction and, if successful, could be released from prison as early as December when his sentence for his drug offences is complete.

The German authorities, convinced of Bruckner's involvement in Madeleine's abduction, are desperate to make a breakthrough before he is eligible for release.

Bruckner has a string of convictions which date back to when he molested a six-year-old girl in a park as a teenager.

Hans Christian Wolters, the Braunschweig state prosecutor, recently said: "You also have to be realistic enough that the investigation may not lead to a charge for the murder of Madeleine.

"It could be stopped if we fail to find the missing evidence."

Irish Independent