Police catch prisoner who went on run during home leave
Police have captured an unlawfully at large prisoner who breached his conditions during home leave.
Stephen Allison (31) was imprisoned for a number of charges including assault, attempted robbery and driving offences.
He went missing around 4pm on Tuesday November 27 in Belfast city centre.
Police recaptured Allison on Bangor on Friday evening
A PSNI spokesperson thanked the public for their assistance in locating Allison.
