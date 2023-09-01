Police called as passengers removed after altercation on EasyJet Belfast to London flight

EasyJet said they “do not tolerate” threatening behaviour on board

EasyJet has said it does not tolerate threatening behaviour on board

Two passengers have been removed from a London-bound EasyJet flight from Belfast following an altercation.

Both were taken from the plane prior to departure at Belfast City Airport on Thursday evening.

The PSNI confirmed its officers had attended the incident.

"Police attended Belfast City Airport after receiving a report of an assault shortly before 9pm yesterday, Thursday August 31,” said a spokesperson.

"A 36-year-old man was issued with a Community Resolution Notice for common assault.”

EasyJet said the safety of all passengers was its priority.

“We can confirm that two passengers on flight EZY804 from Belfast City to London Gatwick yesterday evening were offloaded prior to departure as a result of disruptive behaviour,” said a spokesperson.

“EasyJet’s cabin crew are trained to assess and evaluate all situations and to act quickly and appropriately to ensure that the safety of the flight and other passengers is not compromised at any time.

“While such incidents are rare, we take them very seriously and do not tolerate abusive or threatening behaviour on board.

“The safety and wellbeing of passengers and crew is always EasyJet's priority.”