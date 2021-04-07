The scene on the Springfield road where rioting has erupted on Wednesday evening. Photo: Kevin Scott

Police officers have been attacked and a hijacked bus set on fire during violent disturbances at an interface area in west Belfast.

Public disorder broke out after crowds gathered at the junction of Lanark Way and Shankhill Road near Kennedy Way, the PSNI have said.

Earlier tyres and bins were set on fire near interface gates. It had been reported that a peaceful protest had been planned.

Police are advising members of the public to avoid these areas and have appealed to those with influence in the area to use it to help restore calm.

Around 6pm stones were thrown at police.

Read More

First Minister Arlene Foster condemned the attack on Twitter, saying: "There is no justification for violence. It is wrong and should stop."

The attack on the journalist was also condemned by Sinn Fein's Paul Maskey and Amnesty International NI.

Earlier, DUP MP Gregory Campbell urged loyalist protesters to "use their heads'" and step away from situations which may descend into disorder.

He was speaking after several consecutive nights of violence across Northern Ireland which resulted in 41 police officers injured and 10 arrested.

The cause of the unrest has been attributed to frustration over a decision not to prosecute members of Sinn Fein over alleged coronavirus regulation breaches at the funeral of republican Bobby Storey.

Opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol and drugs seizures against a dissident faction of the UDA in south east Antrim have also been blamed.

The DUP has called for the resignation of police chief Simon Byrne over the lack of prosecutions.

"If people use their heads and they think ahead and say 'we're not going to give people the opportunity to say a chief constable can't stand down because of the threat of violence'," Mr Campbell told the BBC.

"That is something that would have a resonance across the community. Don't give them that excuse.

"They should think long and hard before taking part in any protests that could eventually result in violence and serious hurt being done to individuals as well as to the wider community they live in."

Read More

Online Editors