Police are at the scene of an ongoing incident outside Belfast City Hospital.

Police at scene of 'ongoing incident' at Belfast City Hospital

An area close to the hospital on the Lisburn Road has been cordoned off and forensic officers at the scene.

A car has also been covered in a forensic tent.

There have been unconfirmed reports of a shooting, however, police would only say they are attending an "ongoing incident".

The Belfast Trust confirmed the incident had happened on its grounds, however, it said it would be for the PSNI to comment on the matter.

It remains business as usual at the hospital, however, there is disruption with entrances closed as they are within the police cordon.

Belfast City Councillor Declan Boyle passed the scene on Sunday morning.

He told the Belfast Telegraph there was a large police presence along with forensic officers.

He said that while he could not be certain there looked to be someone inside the car.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: “Police are currently at the scene of an ongoing incident in the Lisburn Road, Belfast.

“There are no further details at this stage.”

Online Editors