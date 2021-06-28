Police appeal for help in finding girl (4) missing from Derry and now believed to be in Republic

Police in the North are appealing to the public for help in locating a four year old girl who has gone missing from Derry and is now believed to be south of the border.

The PSNI said yesterday evening that Scarlet Duddy has not been seen since midday after leaving a children’s play centre on the Springtown Road area of the city.

A police spokesperson said her family and authorities are anxious to know that Scarlet is safe and well.

“We believe that she may be in the company of a relative and may possibly be in the Republic of Ireland,” he said.

“I would appeal to that person to get in touch with police as soon as possible on 101, quoting the reference number 932 of 28/06/21.”

Scarlet is described as having hazel eyes and light brown hair which was tied up with a pink hair bow when she was last seen.

Her front two teeth are missing.

She was wearing peach leggings, a peach skirt, and a peach t-shirt with ‘Daddy’s Little Superstar’ printed on the front.

She also had a dark blue jumper with a silver sequined heart on it.

The PSNI urged any members of the public on either side of the border who have any information about Scarlet to to contact police immediately.