Police and members of a Protestant loyal order came under attack by petrol bombers in a night of unrest in Derry, the Police Service of Northern Ireland has said.

Police and Apprentice Boys hall attacked with petrol bombs during disorder after parade in Derry

Two petrol bombs were thrown at the Apprentice Boys Memorial Hall in the city centre from the republican Bogside area as people who had taken part in a parade earlier in the day socialised inside.

No-one was injured in the attack but police who attended the scene were then also subjected to attack, with a further 15 to 20 petrol bombs and other missiles thrown at them from nearby Fahan Street.

A number of wooden pallets were then placed on the street and set alight. No officers were injured and calm was restored at about 1am.

