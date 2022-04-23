Point of no return: Four Courts assault brought a fractured IRA together

Following Dáil Éireann’s acceptance of the Anglo-Irish Treaty in January 1922, the republican movement was divided. Anti-treaty elements in the IRA rejected the authority of the new Provisional Government headed by Michael Collins.

One of the pro-treaty leaders’ first steps was the creation of a defence force. Officially known as the National Army (NA), it was originally hoped this budding army would be drawn from the ranks of the IRA. Since the general headquarters staff of the IRA largely supported the treaty, most assumed positions in the new force. However, about 70pc of IRA members opposed the treaty, meaning most were disinclined to join an army established to defend the Free State.

The nascent army was made up of pro-treaty IRA units from Dublin and the midlands, as well as brigades from east Clare, Donegal and east Limerick. Once recruitment was stepped up, there was an influx of recruits who had not previously served in the IRA.

Significantly, in the months following the outbreak of the Civil War, an estimated 25,000 British Army veterans enlisted. Despite claims that this was the “army of the most Catholic nation in the world”, the historian Conor Morrissey noted that 251 Protestants enlisted in the new force. Some were British but most were Irish Protestants.

Come June 1922, the Free State force boasted an active strength of about 8,000 men. This increased to 15,000 regulars in August before peaking at an estimated 55,000 the following year. For many, enlistment went beyond patriotic duty to the provisional government or the new state. All ranks received a weekly wage, including reserve troops. According to the Free State newspaper, An Saorstát, many joined “because of trade depression”.

To anti-treaty elements in the IRA, the Free State army was a rival force. At the IRA Convention on March 26, 1922, that was attended by 52 delegates of 73 IRA brigades, a resolution was passed reaffirming the IRA “as the Army of the Irish Republic”.

Liam Lynch's death was devastating for the anti-treatyites

Liam Lynch's death was devastating for the anti-treatyites

At the reconvened convention on April 9, a 16-man army executive was established. Though Cork IRA commander Liam Lynch was elected chief of staff, the anti-treaty side was far from united. Moderates like Lynch wanted to avoid civil war and reunite the IRA, whereas leading militants such as Rory O’Connor advocated overthrowing the provisional government. Days later, in a remarkable show of defiance, anti-treaty forces under O’Connor’s command seized the Four Courts and other buildings in Dublin.

Mistaken belief

Hopes of avoiding a conflict diminished when the anti-treaty side fractured at a second IRA convention on June 18. With Lynch replaced as chief of staff and the militant wing entrenching themselves in the Four Courts, Ireland was on the cusp of civil war.

The Free State forces’ attack on the Four Courts on June 28, 1922, formally marked the beginning of the conflict. Collins had hoped to confine fighting to the Four Courts faction, but this act immediately brought the moderate and militant wings of the anti-treaty side together.

The problem for the anti-treatyites was that the National Army could rely on the British for arms. British artillery was used to quell the Four Courts garrison within two days. Fighting continued until Dublin was captured for the provisional government in early July. In the coming months, the British would supply the NA with hundreds of machine guns, nine 18-pounder field guns and more than 100 armoured personnel carriers.

Although Lynch was arrested in Dublin at the start of the conflict, he was released under the mistaken belief he would remain neutral. This was a fateful error. Once he moved south, Lynch took command of the anti-treatyites and arranged them into a defensive line running from Waterford City to Limerick City. His hope was that Dublin units left intact after the fall of the city would remain active “to send general reinforcements to the country”.

Bolstered by thousands of unarmed activists, the anti-treatyites could field an estimated 3,000-4,000 armed fighters. The republicans virtually controlled the south and west of the country and were “concentrated in their own areas… knowing both the land and the people”, in the words of historian Michael Hopkinson. Many active members had served in the War of Independence, which ensured a shared sense of esprit de corps.

National Army troops on the south-western front during the Civil War

National Army troops on the south-western front during the Civil War

Crucially, though, the anti-treatyites were on the backfoot in terms of firepower. When Waterford City was taken by NA troops on July 21, artillery proved pivotal once again. On the Ferrybank side of the River Suir, a single 18-pounder was used to shell anti-treaty positions in the city. Artillery also turned the tide in Limerick City, captured the same day as Waterford. When it came to engagements in urban centres, field artillery was a deciding factor in this early phase.

The republicans were undoubtedly under immense pressure, with the NA even commandeering civilian ships to conduct audacious seaborne landings in Mayo, Kerry and Cork.

Writing to anti-treaty commander Ernie O’Malley in early July, Cork IRA leader Seán Moylan felt it was “impossible for a large column to operate here [Wexford] with any success… The only method of successfully combatting the Free State here is by guerrilla tactics”.

With Lynch’s Munster line having all but collapsed come August, guerrilla warfare was the only way to continue the fight.

Guerilla Campaign

IRA attacks on railways proved a success while effective government barely functioned in some parts of the country due to the guerrilla campaign. To wage this type of war, the republicans relied on Cumann na mBan activists who went anti-treaty. For example, Bridget Quinlan (neé Keating) of Waterford supplied anti-treaty units “with food and changes of clothes and successfully warned them of a big round up by enemy troops… [and] carried ammunition and revolvers on several occasions”.

Hopes of an anti-treaty victory were dwindling by 1923. Between the arrests of thousands of male and female republicans, killings in the field of battle and executions in jails up and down the country, the conflict had taken its toll.

It was a violent campaign overall, more so following the assassination of Collins the previous August. Infamously, in response to a booby-trap mine that killed five Free State soldiers on March 6, 1923, NA troops of Kerry Command were responsible for one of the worst atrocities of the Civil War. They tied nine republican prisoners together and blew them up with a landmine in Kerry. Remarkably, one of them, Stephen Fuller, survived, but he was left mentally and physically scarred.

The end was in sight for the anti-treatyites when Lynch was killed by NA troops on April 10. Three weeks later, his successor, Frank Aiken, ordered the suspension of all IRA offensive operations. Following this “dump arms” order of May 24, the Civil War was officially over. It is estimated that about 800 NA troops and 500 IRA members died between June 28, 1922, and May 24, 1923, while more than 200 civilians were killed.

Though civil wars in places such as Finland in 1918 had higher death tolls, comparing fatalities does not take into the account the impact of the conflict on Irish society. Notably, thousands of republicans remained in prison after the “dump arms” order, leading to a mass hunger strike in late 1923.

This was the harsh reality of a conflict that was supposed to have ended the previous May. All-encompassing for those involved, the horrifying nature of civil war ensured the survival of divisions for years to come.

Dr Shane Browne holds a PhD from UCD and specialises in the history of paramilitarism, arms trading and veteranship