Point of no return: Four Courts assault brought a fractured IRA together

After the Treaty, the republican movement was in disarray – until the National Army used British artillery on anti-treatyites 

Armoured car ARR6 with Captain Patrick &lsquo;Specky&rsquo; Griffin (right) and National Army members on Henry Street, Dublin. The effigy is of Rory O&rsquo;Connor. Photos by National Library of Ireland Expand
Liam Lynch&rsquo;s death was devastating for the anti-treatyites Expand
National Army troops on the south-western front during the Civil War Expand

Shane Browne

Following Dáil Éireann’s acceptance of the Anglo-Irish Treaty in January 1922, the republican movement was divided. Anti-treaty elements in the IRA rejected the authority of the new Provisional Government headed by Michael Collins.

One of the pro-treaty leaders’ first steps was the creation of a defence force. Officially known as the National Army (NA), it was originally hoped this budding army would be drawn from the ranks of the IRA. Since the general headquarters staff of the IRA largely supported the treaty, most assumed positions in the new force. However, about 70pc of IRA members opposed the treaty, meaning most were disinclined to join an army established to defend the Free State.

