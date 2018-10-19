The firm behind the 2017 Electric Picnic recorded profits of almost €1.5m last year.

Plugged in to profit: Electric Picnic recorded €1.5m last year

Electric Picnic 2017 saw 55,000 revellers descend upon the idyllic setting of Stradbally Hall in Co Laois in September for a sold-out weekend of music and entertainment.

The acts performing at the festival included 80s legends Duran Duran, The XX, Elbow and Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra.

The new accounts show that the profit of €1.489m was 9pc down on the €1.63m profits recorded in 2016.

The accounts filed by EP Republic Ltd with the Companies Office show that accumulated profits increased from €369,463 to €1.859m.

The company's cash pile last year decreased sharply, going from €3.93m to €227,374.

A note attached to the accounts states that the company has net assets and a considerable cash balance and it expected both to improve further.

Numbers employed by the company last year increased from seven to 10, with staff costs up from €217,566 to €307,883.

The company's revenues make up part of the £199.39m in revenues that the company's parent, LN Gaiety Holdings Ltd, enjoyed in 2017.

That firm is jointly owned between Denis Desmond's live music business and live music giants Live Nation.

Irish Independent