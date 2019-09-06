A SHOE repair shop in Dublin has offered to repair homeless people's sleeping bags free of charge ahead of the winter season.

A SHOE repair shop in Dublin has offered to repair homeless people's sleeping bags free of charge ahead of the winter season.

'Please spread the word' - Dublin shop in kind gesture as it repairs homeless people's sleeping bags for free ahead of winter

Rough sleepers can get their sleeping bags amended free of charge at Tara Leathers, a shoe repair shop with branches all over the city.

In an appeal to rough sleepers on social media, the shop urged anyone in need to get in contact for a free servicing.

"If you find yourself in a situation where you are sleeping rough please contact us at Tara Leathers 67 Dame Street, as we are repairing sleeping bags for free," the shop wrote on Facebook.

"As the saying goes, 'I always wondered why somebody didn't do something, then I realised I am somebody'".

"Please spread the word about this campaign and lets try our best to end the homeless situation in our cities," it added.

The initiative was welcomed by commenters.

"Brilliant idea," wrote one user.

"Everyone can, and should, help in every little way," they added.

Online Editors