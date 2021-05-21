‘Please seek help if you need it’ - Medical Council issues guidance to doctors working in ‘unprecedented’ circumstances during HSE hack

The Medical Council wrote to all doctors to issue ethical guidance around treating patients in "unprecendented circumstances".

The Medical Council of Ireland is urging doctors to seek help or support if they need it as they continue to care for patients with many HSE IT systems remaining offline this week.

A ransomware attack on the HSE has left many critical patient management systems offline with doctors and nurses reverting to paper records in many hospitals.

There have been reports of delays in A&E departments while thousands of elective and outpatient appointments have been postponed in hospitals across the country.

Dr Rita Doyle, president of the Medical Council, wrote a letter to doctors today acknowledging the “very stressful” circumstances they are working in, “after what has been an exhausting and challenging 15 months for all those working in the health service”.

Dr Doyle’s letter sought to address some “ethical concerns” doctors may have while treating patients in such challenging circumstances.

“These are exceptional circumstances, and the Medical Council wishes to express its support for doctors who continue to provide medical care in these challenging times.

“We ask doctors to prioritise patient care and to persevere, to the best of their ability, in safely delivering services for patients and to engage with the risk mitigation approaches being taken in workplaces and organisations affected by this attack.

“This will be difficult, and the council recognises that working in these situations may be very stressful. We urge doctors to remain engaged and to seek and refer to guidance from the HSE and from your professional organisations as appropriate,” Dr Doyle said.

The Medical Council President said she was “proud to call myself a doctor” due to the speed and innovative thinking witnessed across the health service to “ensure patient safety remains the priority”.

“To patients I ask for your understanding and patience. Doctors will continue to care for you to the best of their abilities in the circumstances they find themselves.

“To doctors, please have patience with each other, support your colleagues and understand that there may be greater impacts on some branches of the profession. Collegiality in the circumstances we find ourselves is vital.

“Most importantly I want doctors to continue to care and look after themselves in these challenging and stressful times to ensure they are well enough to safely care for their patients. Please seek help or support if you need it,” Dr Doyle said.

Medical Council CEO, Leo Kearns, acknowledged current conditions for doctors can be “very difficult”.

“We advise doctors to follow relevant guidelines, as well as the Guide to Professional Conduct and Ethics, as far as is practical in the current climate.

“Emergencies and unusual situations will arise. The Medical Council encourages doctors to follow their professional judgement and assess risks to ensure that, to the best of their ability, patients receive safe care.

“We expect doctors to act responsibly, and reasonably and to be able to explain their actions and decisions if required. However, the Medical Council also acknowledges that this is an unprecedented time, and that challenges will arise.”

Mr Kearns said the development in the last 24 hours of the HSE potentially receiving a decryption key for the ransomware could mean that “normal services will resume sooner than initially expected.”