'Please limit your social contacts this weekend' - 211 new Covid-19 cases with one further death confirmed

There has been one further death and 211 new coronavirus cases in Ireland.

There has now been a total of 1,781 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland and 30,571 confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified today, 100 are men and 108 are women.

73% are under 45 years of age, 28% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 42 cases have been identified as community transmission.

121 cases have been recorded in in Dublin, 17 in Louth, 10 in Limerick, 8 in Cork, 7 in Westmeath, 7 in Wicklow, 6 in Laois, 5 in Donegal, 5 in Galway, and the remaining 24 cases are in Carlow, Clare, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, and Waterford.

“While we are seeing a continued increase in cases, particularly in Dublin, this is at least partly due to the willingness of people to heed our core messages around knowing the symptoms and coming forward promptly for testing," said Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health.

"This together with all of the other key behaviours will help to break the chains of transmission in our communities."

He urged people to limit social contacts this weekend.

“This weekend, please limit your social contacts, especially visitors to your home. Avoid crowds, keep your distance from others and wear a face covering where appropriate.”

