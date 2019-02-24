Gardaí have released CCTV images of an Icelandic man who has been missing in Dublin for over two weeks.

'Please help us find our brother' - Gardai release CCTV images of Icelandic man missing in Dublin

Detective Inspector Michael Mulligan today renewed an appeal for the public’s assistance in locating Jon Jonsson, who was last seen on February 9 on Swords Road in Dublin.

Mr Jonsson’s family have travelled from Iceland to aid Gardaí in their investigation.

Following an extensive search yesterday, which saw Gardaí and the 41-year-old’s family aided by Icelandic search and rescue specialists and a large number of Irish volunteers, Mr Jonsson’s brother, Daniel Wiium, said that they are hopeful of finding him.

“I’m very hopeful,” he said

“We had a lot of people yesterday, really helpful people. We had people this morning asking if they could go searching again today so we gathered a lot of intel and we talked to a lot of people.

“Hopefully someone will remember something. The police are going over all of the evidence we collected yesterday and we are supposed to meet them sometime today so that we’ll get a better view of what we have.

“I’d like to ask the people to just keep an open eye, check your CCTV footage and just try to remember, I know it’s hard, two weeks back in time and see if you have any recollection of anything which was out of the ordinary and just help us find our brother.”

Mr Jonsson, who arrived in Ireland on Friday, February 8 to take part in a poker tournament with his fiancée, was last seen in Whitehall, exiting McGettigan’s pub at 11.07am the following day, having left the Bonnington hotel.

Detective Inspector Michael Mulligan said that there is concern for the man’s safety because of the lack on contact that Mr Jonsson’s family have received from him.

“This is an appeal in relation to a missing person Jon Jonsson who has been missing since the 9th of this month from the Bonnigton Hotel,” he said.

“There are serious concerns for his safety at this stage as he has been missing now for over two weeks. While we have nothing to indicate that anything sinister may have happened to him, we are appealing to the media, and the public at large, for any information in relation to his disappearance.

“We have conducted numerous enquiries here in the area behind me [Swords Road]. It has been searched by our air support and also the dogs unit. The family has conducted a search in the area. We have liaised with international colleagues and nothing has come to the fore.”

CCTV footage of Mr Jonsson shows him leaving McGettigan’s pub and travelling northbound on the Swords Road towards Dublin Airport, where he was last seen near Highfield Hospital.

While he left his passport, phone and his full suitcase in the hotel, Mr Jonsson was in possession of his credit cards when he left, and his brothers estimate that he was also carrying a few thousand euros in cash. There has been no activity on his credit cards since going missing.

While the Ballymun Garda said that they currently have no reason to believe that foul play was involved, he admitted that the circumstances of his disappearance are unusual.

“Our concern is that it is unusual for him to go missing and not to make contact with family, either at home or here with him,” he said.

“It’s just over two weeks now since he was last seen. He left with the clothes he was wearing. The suitcase and his passport and mobile phone were in his room.”

Mr Mulligan added that this was the Mr Jonsson’s first time in Ireland and that he had no friends or family here. The Gardaí, he said, received several calls of possible sightings which they will look into along with any other leads.

The man is described as being six foot tall and of a medium build, with short brown hair and was wearing a black padded jacket when he was last seen.

Gardaí ask anyone that may have information about Mr Jonsson’s whereabouts to contact them on the confidential line, 1800666111, or to contact Ballymun Garda Station directly

