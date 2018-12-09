The family of a 45-year-old man who was last seen at his wedding reception on Saturday night are urging him to get in contact.

The family of a 45-year-old man who was last seen at his wedding reception on Saturday night are urging him to get in contact.

'Please get in contact with someone... we love you dearly' - family of missing groom issues appeal

Stephen Warren, who is originally from Rathfarnham, Dublin, was last seen at the Killashee Hotel in Naas, Co Kildare at around 12.30am.

Family members are concerned for his welfare and are appealing for anyone with information to contact gardaí.

"We are all very worried about him. We love him dearly and we want him to please get in contact with someone as soon as possible," a relative told Independent.ie.

He is described as being 5ft 10'', with short black hair and brown eyes.

Mr Warren left the reception in a 06D18463 silver Honda Accord.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station 045-884300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Online Editors