‘Please don’t shoot him’- owner of missing Golden Eagle in Wicklow appeals to the public

John Nugent is appealing to the public to look out for his pet eagle Kalin. Photo: John Nugent

The owner of a Golden Eagle said he is worried sick as his 12-year-old bird of prey has been missing for five days.

John Nugent is appealing to the public to look out for his pet eagle, called Kalin, after he set free from his leash and flew off.

Mr Nugent said the bird doesn’t know how to hunt and hasn’t been out in the wild before.

He would normally have a tracker on him while flying but not while he is resting, so Mr Nugent is at odds with where his pet is.

The owner has appealed to farmers not to shoot him if they do see him on their land.

"Please, please do not shoot the bird. Just give him a chance. He's not a threat. He's never killed, he's not a danger to anybody,” said Mr Nugent on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland.

"It's day five without food so I'm worried sick.

“This bird has never hunted, he's 12 years old, he has never been out in the wild at all.

"He's never hunted live for food. His favourite food is chicken legs from a supermarket. He feeds from the hand all the time.

"I was trying to rehabilitate him to let him fly free, so that he could come back whenever he wants to my hand and then put him in his weathering station."

Mr Nugent said while it’s a possibility Kalin could have flown to his previous location as he once was a display bird, he hasn’t flown free in his 12 years, adding: “He's looking for me as much as I'm looking for him I reckon."

Online Editors