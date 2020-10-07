‘Please don’t scream and hurl abuse at us,’ pleads Cork restaurant owner forced to cancel bookings under new Covid restrictions

Customers came out with lots of support for a Cork restaurant after it posted about the abuse it received for cancelling reservations

Customers came out with lots of support for a Cork restaurant after it posted about the abuse it received for cancelling reservations yesterday.

Blairscove House & Restaurant had to close its doors as the whole country moved to Level 3, which led to some particularly nasty comments from people angry that their dinner reservations wouldn’t go ahead.

Read More

As a result, the Bantry restaurant made a statement on Twitter, asking for people to be more kind.

“Please don’t scream at us and hurl abuse,” the statement read. “We understand you have lost a night out… but we are having to cancel a month’s worth of cancellations. Believe me we are more upset than you are.”

Since making the post, owner Ann Woodward said people have reacted very positively and nicely.

“I almost didn’t expect people to be so understanding,” she said. “We must have gotten about 100 messages and it was just so lovely.”

“There was one there that said what a nice job we had done over the season. They had been in twice and they had never felt so cared for.”

In total, the restaurant had to cancel around 300 reservations – and some customers really didn’t take kindly to the news, despite it being out of the business’s hands.

“This one man went really berserk at me,” she said. “To have him yell at me isn’t something I need, amongst all the other stresses we have.”

His reaction represented only a very small minority of people’s responses, though, according to Ms Woodward. Some customers had things far bigger than just a dinner cancelled, and were much more understanding.

“I had to cancel two small weddings, and they were totally, totally sound about it,” she said. “I was surprised – they weren’t even upset.”

The next few weeks will be a difficult time for restaurants across the country though, as only outdoor dining is allowed, with a maximum of 15 people.

“It seems like a bit of an insult to restaurants to even say we can open with outdoor dining now – it’s October,” Ms Woodward said. “People didn’t want to sit outside here in August.”

She hopes the Government will help support the hospitality industry financially – whether that be through tax breaks or other means.

“We were open for three months and then we got our Vat bill. You thought you had money to pay all these things, and then you get your Vat bill and it’s like, ‘Oh my God’,” she said.

Online Editors