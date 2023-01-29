Please don’t compare us, pleads Katie Hannon as she takes over Claire Byrne’s RTE One slot

Katie Hannon has said she does not want viewers to compare her to fellow presenter Claire Byrne as she takes over the broadcaster’s former prime-time Monday night television slot on RTÉ One tomorrow.

“We are going to be compared on the ratings and that is fair enough,” Hannon said. But anything else should not be up for discussion, she told the Sunday Independent.

“Can I just say straight up I don’t want to be compared to Claire because I just feel that that is the thing that people do — with women in particular — and I just really don’t want that. It is a completely different show and format and there is no reason to make comparisons.

“Claire and her team did an amazing job keeping a very strong audience in that slot. But we will now have a whole new format.”

Comparisons between female presenters tend to happen more frequently, she said, “because women are more interesting. It drives me crazy. I really, really, really dislike it”.

She described it as part of a “basic misogyny” that exists in society. “It’s a way of keeping women in their box. You are not allowed to just ‘be’, you have to be something compared to somebody else.”

Asked about her predecessor’s decision to walk away from Claire Byrne Live last year, Hannon said: “I was in awe of her work ethic. I mean, if you knew the work she puts into being on top of everything every day — she is a journalist who works really, really hard at being across everything and the amount of work you have to do for Today with Claire Byrne and then to have the Monday night show on top of that?

“It was an extraordinary achievement actually, that she managed to do it for so long.

“She was one of the first to congratulate me when I got the gig. ​We were out for dinner last week just to chat through what it’s like and what I should be thinking about”.

Hannon also described how here new opportunity came about: “I did ask, because I heard nothing for months and I saw loads of people suggested as the person who might present it and I said: ‘I wonder what is happening?’

“I happened to be in the company of someone senior and I said ‘What’s the story? Have you picked somebody?’ And then they asked if I was interested and I said: ‘Well, would you be interested to know I was interested?’ Then they set the ball rolling.”

The new show, Upfront with Katie Hannon (10.35pm). “won’t just be the audience in the room. We will be putting calls out on social media for video questions and we will be taking comments live on air and the weekly podcast will be a big part of it.

“We will have a random list of questions to ask politicians such as ‘when was the last time you cried?’ It’s like Desert Island Discs — why do people love that? Because people get asked the questions they would not normally be asked”.

Hannon (54) says she is also glad about the “idea of a woman in her 50s getting a gig like this”.

“I feel like I am striking a blow for middle-aged mammies everywhere. I do feel it’s laudable that it hasn’t been an issue. Let’s face it, when you’re in your 50s a lot of people are thinking about winding down.”