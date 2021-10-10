IRELAND'S glorious autumn weather is set to extend for the next 10 days though Met Éireann warned that Halloween could prove extremely wet with the potential for severe weather warnings.

A high pressure zone will remain fixed over Ireland for the next ten days, offering further glorious autumnal sunshine and temperatures up to 16C, particularly across Munster and parts of south Leinster.

The glorious weather is the result of the Jet Stream trapping a high pressure zone over Ireland and the UK - while shielding us from the effects of a low pressure front to the north.

However, the high pressure zone will slowly weaken from the end of next week and the indications are that October could end on a very stormy note.

From October 23, more unstable weather conditions will develop from Ireland and the UK to Scandinavia bringing heavy rainfall and the potential for blustery winds.

Halloween is likely to prove both wet and windy with Met Éireann warning that the potential for severe weather cannot be ruled out.

The next fortnight is likely to prove ideal for autumn breaks with spells of bright sunshine, drier than normal conditions and rain spells largely confined to the west.

"Monday with see mist and fog patches giving way to bright or sunny spells through the morning."

"It will be generally cloudier over the northern half of the country with a few spots of drizzle about in west Ulster and highest temperatures of 13C to 15C."

Monday evening may see patchy rain and drizzle in Ulster with the lowest nighttime temperatures ranging from 4C to 9C.

"Most areas will stay dry on Tuesday with sunny spells but there will be more cloud over the north and northeast bringing a few well scattered light showers."

"Wednesday will see early mist and fog clearing to give a mix of cloud and some bright or sunny spells. It will be dry for much of the country with just passing showers along northern and northwestern coasts and highest temperatures of 12C to 15C."

"Thursday looks like it will be dry too, apart from a few scattered light showers."

"On Thursday night some patchy rain is likely, mostly affecting northern areas but this should die out on Friday with some brighter spells developing after a dull start."

Temperatures will remain relatively mild at between 5C and 9C.

"The current indications suggest that there will be light rain at times over the coming weekend with dry periods too."

Met Éireann said a low pressure zone will slowly envelop Ireland from the middle of next week as the Jet Stream shifts and the high pressure front weakens, bringing much more changeable Atlantic weather and heavier rainfall than normal. There is also a prospect of quite blustery conditions.

From October 23, the weather is likely to become more unstable with the potential over Halloween week for severe weather, potentially a blow for major events planned for the bank holiday weekend.

The prospect of overnight frost cannot be ruled out from mid October onwards.



