Plea to increase height of Caha Tunnel as Kerry and Cork locals face ‘world’s longest diversion’

KERRY and Cork officials have demanded that repair works to the famous Caha Tunnel linking west Cork with south Kerry increase its height to cater for tour buses in one of Ireland's most scenic areas.

The ten-week closure of the tunnel - on the N71 Kenmare-Glengarriff Road - has resulted in what locals have slated as the world's longest diversion.

A normal 25 minute trip between the busy Kerry and Cork towns will now take over an hour longer as drivers are forced to use a lengthy coastal diversion with the N71 closed between Molly Gallivan’s Visitors Centre and the Caha Tunnel.

The Caha Tunnel, which was developed in the 1840s as part of the so-called Caha Pass route, will be closed to traffic from October 5 until December 14.

Its closure is to address routine maintenance and subsidence which has seen debris falling onto the tunnel.

Now, Councillor Johnny Healy-Rae has demanded that council officials and engineers guarantee that the operating height of the tunnel be increased to better cater for large tour buses.

Read More

The tunnel is 3.8 metres high - a comparable height to many tour buses.

However, buses require a safety clearance margin and Councillor Healy-Rae said it was critical that this be included as part of the repair and maintenance programme.

"We have not got a guarantee that they are going to achieve the height (as part of the works)," he warned Radio Kerry.

"This would be a missed opportunity if they don't achieve the full height to accommodate these coaches and help out these two counties."

"We have not got a guarantee and that is what we are looking for."

"My fear is that they will sort out the roof of the tunnel and the falling debris but we won't achieve the height. We are short very little - whether they gain it from the roof or the floor, that is an engineering matter and they are well capable of doing (it)."

Brendan Griffin TD said he is also concerned to see the height issue of the Caha Tunnel addressed as a matter of priority during the current repair works and has spoken to the National Roads Design Office in Kerry on the issue.