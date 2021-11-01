The mother of a teenager stabbed to death in north Belfast in 2005 has expressed her concern after a series of knife attacks in the space of just three hours in Co Down on Saturday evening.

Two men were stabbed and a woman had a blade held to her throat during a burglary in three separate incidents.

Penny Holloway lost her son Thomas Devlin (15) in an unprovoked attack as he walked home after buying sweets with his friends.

Thomas was stabbed nine times as he tried to run away.

Ms Holloway said it “is of concern” that knife crime continues to be prevalent here.

She added she hoped the PSNI was educating people to make them aware that if they are going to carry a blade, “inevitably” it will be used.

“Maybe people don’t really fully understand the consequences of carrying a knife and the use of it,” she said.

“It only takes one puncture wound that could actually do a huge amount of damage and result in a death.

“But I’m not sure the people who carry knives fully understand that. Something needs to be done to highlight that fact.

“In Scotland they have done a lot of work of highlighting the consequences of knife crime in terms of physical injuries and what can happen.”

The first incident at Stricklands Glen in Bangor occurred around 8pm when a man out jogging was stabbed in the abdomen.

The male assailant, described as being 6ft and wearing a black puffa jacket, a black tracksuit and a cap, emerged from a wooded area, hit his victim on the head and tried to grab his mobile phone.

When the man resisted the attacker knifed him before running towards the beach.

Later, a 22-year-old male was arrested after a man was stabbed multiple times around 9.30pm at Mill Street in Newtownards. He has been charged and will appear in court on Monday.

Then in Hillsborough at 10.45pm, during the burglary of a home at Governors Gate, one of two intruders held a knife to the female occupant’s throat.

The burglars demanded money and then ransacked the property.

A sum of cash, a watch and mobile phone were taken before the thugs fled the scene.

The PSNI recorded a total of 693 offences involving a knife or sharp instrument last year.

And it emerged earlier this year there had been a 35% rise in convictions for carrying a knife over a three-year period.

According to the Department of Justice, 220 people were convicted of the crime in 2019, up from 163 in 2017.

The maximum sentence for carrying a knife illegally is four years in prison and an unlimited fine.

Alliance MLA John Blair said the weekend attacks brought to light the “seriousness” of knife crime and he would be raising the issue at Thursday’s Policing Board meeting to determine any emerging trends.