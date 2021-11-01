Close

Plea by mother of teen stabbed to death: ‘Understand consequences of knife attacks’

Penny Holloway whose son Thomas Devlin was murdered. Credit: Paul Faith Expand

Penny Holloway whose son Thomas Devlin was murdered. Credit: Paul Faith

Ralph Hewitt

The mother of a teenager stabbed to death in north Belfast in 2005 has expressed her concern after a series of knife attacks in the space of just three hours in Co Down on Saturday evening.

Two men were stabbed and a woman had a blade held to her throat during a burglary in three separate incidents.

Penny Holloway lost her son Thomas Devlin (15) in an unprovoked attack as he walked home after buying sweets with his friends.

