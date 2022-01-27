Playdates, handshakes and hugs – how to navigate the new ‘new normal’

Last week’s easing of Covid-related restrictions birthed its own succinct Twitter hashtag: #ItsOver. The relief and happiness of government officials tasked with delivering the news certainly led most of us to believe the darkest days are behind us.

But Covid hasn’t exactly packed its bags and taken a flight out of Ireland, never to be seen again. And amid the energy and expedience of the great reopening, plenty of grey areas remain.

What is the etiquette of the new ‘new normal’?

“I think we’ve realised that supports were there to protect and support us and all of a sudden they’ve been retracted very quickly,” says Michelle Harding, etiquette/social skills coach at the School of Life.

“I think a lot of people are going to feel anxious about getting back out into society, irrespective of their vaccination status or health history.

“First things first, we need to be much more aware of others. We need to be patient and considerate of other people and realise that while some people are ready to move forward, others are not. Happily, I think most of us have become much more aware of this in the last two years.”

Joanna Fortune, a psychotherapist and author of 15-Minute Parenting, has noticed a “spike in anxiety”, even among her own client base. “We’ve been two full years under some type of restriction and now it’s like ‘off you go’, so there’s definitely a sense of trepidation,” she says.

“A degree of mild to moderate anxiety is totally normal at the moment. We’re expecting the easing of restrictions to be as directive as the [implementing] of them, and it hasn’t. Many of us have lost trust in ourselves when it comes to what is comfortable.”

Should we shake hands?

The elbow greeting was a huge feature of the pandemic, but will it stick around? The Taoiseach himself says it’s perfectly fine to revert to handshakes if people are comfortable with them. But how to read this particular social exchange?

“If someone extends their hand to me, I will gladly accept it and if I have hand sanitiser in my bag, I will simply sanitise my hand discreetly,” Ms Harding says. “If someone offers a handshake, it wouldn’t be kind or considerate to say something like, ‘I’d rather not’. In fact, that could be hurtful.”

Can we go back to playdates?

Although restrictions on household visiting have been removed, Ms Fortune concedes that this can be a social minefield for parents.

“I think, technically, the answer is yes, but it’s worth thinking about it,” she says. “It may be that you need to reach out to one parent [via text or email] and say, ‘We’d be happy to have your child over, they’ll be the only child there and they will play outside as much as possible’.

“I wouldn’t catch someone on the hop at the school gate. Come at it in a boundaried way, adult to adult. We can’t avoid these social situations, but at the same time we need to be aware of our own capacity for that engagement.”

If a playdate invite is extended to you and you don’t feel comfortable accepting, that’s fine too. “It’s OK to say, ‘Thanks so much for that, but I don’t think we’re there yet. Let me reach out to you in a few weeks’.”

My child has missed out on birthday parties for two years. Can I go big this year?

Tempting though it may be to break out the bouncy castle and chocolate fountain, Ms Fortune also suggests a slow, measured return to the celebrations of old.

“It’s worth asking other parents, ‘Could we meet in a public playground with three or four other kids for a shared experience?’

“Just because restrictions are gone, Covid is still part of our social fabric and we still need to be responsible with antigen tests and hand washing. None of that has gone away.

“By doing something like having hand sanitiser by the front door, we’re showing with action that we know Covid hasn’t gone away, but we are more open to socialising.”

Some parents might feel more comfortable asking visitors to take an antigen test.

What do first dates look like now?

Jennifer Haskins, intro- ductions director from Two’s Company Introductions Agency, noticed an immediate spike in enquiries following last weekend’s announcement; something that hints that people are more than ready to get back out there.

“During the pandemic, people stayed connected by meeting up for a walk and a takeaway coffee,” she says. “Some people are nervous about moving toward dinner dates, while others are more gung-ho. It will have to be an individual thing.

“Go with what you are comfortable with. We’d definitely advise people to take it slowly, and we’ve definitely seen that people are already taking it slowly now in terms of becoming intimate.”

Should we still wear masks?

“From the government guidelines, masks should be worn on public transport and in retail only,” says Professor Luke O’Neill, immunologist at Trinity College Dublin.

This includes libraries, cinemas, hair salons, taxis, shopping centres and banks. These measures are in place until February 28.

“If someone is immuno- compromised or vulnerable, they might be more cautious in this phase of the pandemic,” he says.

“The key advice there is that they should wear an N95 mask if they are in a crowded indoor setting.”

Still, it might be a wise idea to personally read each social situation separately: “If I go to Aldi and it’s mad busy inside, I’ll pop on a mask and use my discretion,” Ms Harding says.

Can I visit a friend in hospital?

Visiting information is available via hse.ie for each specific hospital, and it’s expected that restrictions around visitor and nominated support partners will begin to ease soon.

“Healthcare settings are quite different from other contexts in which people gather together for work or social interaction,” says an HSE spokesperson.

People with infectious Covid-19 may need to attend healthcare settings, introducing a risk of infection.

Many of those most vulnerable to the conse- quences of Covid-19 infection are also present in healthcare settings. For this reason, a greater degree of caution is required in healthcare settings compared with other settings.

Should I still stay at home if I have symptoms?

The HSE still advises that people self-isolate and get tested if they have any symptoms of Covid-19.

“Do this even if you have completed your first round of Covid-19 vaccination, had a booster or had a positive PCR or antigen test result in the past,” the HSE spokesperson says.

According to Ms Harding, attending work with a cough or sore throat will also take a degree of re-navigating.

“It was typical for people once upon a time to come to work with a head cold, but moving forward, it would be polite for people to say, ‘I’ve a head cold, so I’ll wear a mask for the next few days’.”

What about hugging?

People missed their pre-pandemic hugs, but are we set to return to each other’s arms with wild abandon?

“Social distancing rules and rules on numbers allowed to meet have now been lifted,” Prof O’Neill says.

Ms Harding advises that people read each individual situation as it arises.

“Some people will be very comfortable straight away with this, but it helps to be aware what people’s personal circumstances are,” she says.

“You don’t know if someone has a vulnerable person in their life, or even if they have underlying conditions themselves.”