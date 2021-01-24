Platform: Making EU Youth Parliament more inclusive

A UCC first-year student from Bandon, Co Cork. She is a volunteer with the European Youth Parliament Ireland, which she is keen to make more inclusive and accessible

I got involved in the European Youth Parliament when I was in fourth year in Coláiste na Toirbhirte in Bandon. I heard about it from a friend and went along. I hadn’t much interest in debating before that, but I went along to see what it was like anyway.

It was a three-day event that simulates the European parliament, so you do committee work in a group on different resolutions. Then, on the final day of the regional event, you present in a general assembly.

I had a fear of public speaking and it was my first time standing up in front of 100 people, but I had a great time and I think it really gave me an opportunity to come out of my shell. It was one of the best things I did in transition year, and became such a big part of my life.

The fact that I liked it so much came as kind of a surprise to me. Before that first time, I would have felt that it was something for all the big debating schools, and the private schools, but it was interesting to see that it wasn’t just that.

In our all-girls school, something like European Youth Parliament wasn’t a big thing

to get involved in, but we had some great teachers in fourth year who really pushed us to get involved.

The European Youth Parliament is youth-run. The oldest people involved would be about 25. I’m now very involved in the organisational side of things.

What makes it different to other debating organisations is that it’s not so much about competition as teamwork. At regional events, you are put into groups like economic or cultural committees that mimic how the actual European Parliament works. There has been a lot of Brexit in the last few years.

When I became involved in organising the events, we did school calls to encourage them to send delegates. Without fail, the big debating schools, like the private ones and so on, would send loads. Country schools or DEIS (Delivering Equality of Opportunity in Schools) schools are not so well represented, and in order to have a well-rounded delegation, you need as wide a reach as possible.

I became interested in making it more accessible to those who might be intimidated by the idea, or who might not be able to come for financial reasons. In 2019, the idea of a delegate sponsor scheme was tested out.

It costs €60 to attend a weekend event. That covers food and accommodation, but it’s a barrier to some people. We trialled the delegate sponsor scheme with local councillors in Dublin city and county, and asked them to donate the €60 for one student to attend.

It was a great success, and about 10 councillors supported it. The Dublin event was in Dalkey, and Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown Council gave a lot of support.

We had planned to take it wider in 2020 and contact TDs, but obviously the year didn’t work out as planned. All the events went online, and, while it’s not the same, it allowed us to reach more people, because online people are not limited by expense or travel issues.

I’m now in my first year in UCC, studying history, politics, English and art history. Politics was always something I was interested in but being involved in the European Youth Parliament really opened my eyes to the lack of women in politics and that is something I have become passionate about.

In our last parliament session online, it was 70pc girls, so there is a shift taking place. It’s good to see the interest from girls, but sometimes they lose it as they get older because they don’t see themselves represented in politics.

My role model is Holly Cairns, the Social Democrat TD for Cork South-West, who’s very involved in making changes to maternity care. I think that’s something I could do in the future, not that I’ll be running for election or anything. l





Read

Written in free verse for young adults, Laurie Halse Anderson’s Shout tells of a young girl who feels the world works against her, and how she finds a voice and uses it to shout. It speaks to that YA audience sensitive to injustice but unsure how they can have any influence or effect.

Listen

The Youth Vote, available wherever you get your podcasts, is an American production that benefits from a huge pool of activists. It covers climate change to how courts and elections operate, to why it matters to have young voices heard.

Take action

Information on the European Youth Parliament is available on its website, including dates and details of forthcoming events, which will remain online for now. Teachers and students can sign up, and find out more about helping the EYP with inclusivity. See eyp.ie

