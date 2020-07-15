Plans to reopen pubs postponed until August 10 amid concerns over increase in Covid-19 cases

The Government has decided to postpone plans to reopen pubs until August 10 over concerns about the increase in new Covid-19 cases.

Pubs and nightclubs were due to reopen this coming Monday but the Cabinet has decided the push back the date over fears about the rise in coronavirus cases.

Central to the Government’s concerns are the rise in infections among younger people who are more likely to go to pubs or attend mass gatherings.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) yesterday warned the government against moving into the fourth stage of the roadmap for reopening the country.

Instead, public health officials said restrictions due to be eased on Monday should be delayed until August 10, which as originally suppose to be the fifth phase of the roadmap.

The Cabinet is also expected to recommend that face coverings become mandatory in inside settings. They will also say foreign travel should be discouraged.

