Plans to have schoolchildren seen by private dentists ‘will pile more pressure on system’

Half of primary-school children due to be seen by school dentists last year never received any form of dental check-up

Government plans to send primary school children, who are due school dental care, to private dentists instead were condemned today by the Irish Dental Association.

Instead of visits to schools by HSE-employed dentists, parents would be funded to take their child to a private dentist instead.

HSE figures show that half of the children who were due to be seen by a dentist under the school screening process in 2022 never received any form of dental check-up due to lack of HSE staff.

However, outsourcing to private practices, which are already overstretched, will lead to even more pressure, the dentists’ body warned.

The number of public-only dentists has fallen by almost one quarter over the past 15 years, down from 330 in 2006 to 254 in 2022. At a minimum, the HSE would need to hire 76 dentists immediately to bring the service back to the levels it was 15 years ago.

In a bid to tackle the delays, plans are now underway to allow children be seen by private dentists.

The dentists’ organisation said eroding the HSE public dentist scheme would impact the most vulnerable children most, who would be at risk of losing out.

A spokeswoman said 75pc of its members in private practice say that they would find it difficult or very difficult to deliver a service for under-sevens.

The organisation’s president, Caroline Robins said: “Outsourcing the care of children to an already understaffed and overstretched private sector is not the answer. Private practices across the country are already struggling to recruit new staff as two-thirds of advertised vacancies remain unfilled.

“We know that specialist care is required when treating children and we believe that this should happen in a fully-staffed public service which ensures that all children, regardless of socioeconomic status, receive early intervention.”

The Irish Dental Association also launched its strategic workforce plan 2023, which outlines a number of recommendations on how to address the staffing crisis in both the public and private sectors.

The proposals include the expansion of the two dental schools at UCC and TCD , the reintroduction of a Foundation Training Scheme to facilitate new graduates in gaining experience in a mentored environment and changes to rules surrounding work permits.