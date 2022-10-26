Plans to extend opening hours for pubs and nightclub are ‘regressive and harmful,’ doctors warn

Ireland's licensing laws are to be overhauled, allowing pubs and nightclubs to stay open later. Photo: Stock image

The extension of alcohol licensing laws is a “regressive and harmful move that runs contrary to the Government’s stated goal of reducing alcohol intake by 20pc,” doctors warned today.

The Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) was responding to the announcement that legislation will allow pubs to open from 10.30am to 12.30am every day, and for nightclubs to open until 6am with a view to enacting it next year.

Dr Anne Dee, Chair of the Public Health Committee of the IMO, said that the move was inexplicable in the current climate.

“This Government does not have a coherent policy on alcohol. It makes no sense that, on one hand, it is looking to extend alcohol licensing laws while on the other, it is also looking to reduce alcohol consumption by 20pc. This move is, at best, not thought through and, at worst, regressive and ultimately harmful.

“Alcohol is an extremely dangerous drug which causes huge amounts of direct and indirect harm every day. There is no justification for extending licensing laws given its harmful impact on people’s health. The last thing we need is to increase people’s exposure to it.”

If the legislation is passed by the Oireachtas, the changes may be enacted next year.

In a statement, the IMO pointed out that one in four people attending emergency departments have alcohol-related injuries and Ireland ranks eighth in the world for monthly binge drinking. It also said that four people die from alcohol abuse every day in Ireland.

Alcohol Action Ireland meanwhile said while it supports the modernisation and streamlining of the alcohol licensing process, it is important to note that any extension of licensing hours will have public health consequences. This must be examined in detail in pre-legislative scrutiny of the proposed Bill.

“As outlined in our submissions to the public consultation on this matter, there is clear evidence from multiple other jurisdictions that increased availability of alcohol leads to a range of harms such as increased levels of violence, public disorder, hospital admissions and significant additional pressure on public services.

“For example, a study in Norway found that each additional one hour extension to the opening hours was associated with a 16pc increase in violent crime, while in the USA increases in the density of alcohol outlets has been linked to increased levels of domestic violence.

Dr Sheila Gilheany, CEO, Alcohol Action commented: ‘There is a mismatch between the speed and intent of these proposed changes and the slow pace of implementation of the Public Health (Alcohol) Act 2018 (PHAA) which is intended to reduce alcohol use by 20pc, but which has not yet achieved this target because of lack of movement on important restrictions around marketing of alcohol. Increasing opening hours acts against the PHAA.