It will be years before first-time homebuyers benefit from the Government plans to clamp down on bulk buying of homes in new housing estates.

New plans brought before ministers today will see first-time buyers being ringfenced for at least 50pc of houses in housing estates and will require changes to the law and an amendment to the Affordable Housing Bill, which is currently progressing through the Oireachtas.

But Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien’s plans will apply only to new planning permissions.

This means that it may be years before first-time buyers will benefit.

His controversial Affordable Housing Bill last night was debated before the Seanad and the additional amendment will be made at committee stage.

Mr O’Brien will bring the plans to Cabinet colleagues today together with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe after the Government desperately scrambled last week to find a solution over cuckoo funds buying out entire housing estates and squeezing first-time buyers out of the market.

A Government source said yesterday Mr O’Brien will bring a “two-pronged approach” to ministers.