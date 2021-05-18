It will be years before first-time homebuyers benefit from the Government plans to clamp down on bulk buying of homes in new housing estates.
New plans brought before ministers today will see first-time buyers being ringfenced for at least 50pc of houses in housing estates and will require changes to the law and an amendment to the Affordable Housing Bill, which is currently progressing through the Oireachtas.
But Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien’s plans will apply only to new planning permissions.
This means that it may be years before first-time buyers will benefit.
His controversial Affordable Housing Bill last night was debated before the Seanad and the additional amendment will be made at committee stage.
Mr O’Brien will bring the plans to Cabinet colleagues today together with Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe after the Government desperately scrambled last week to find a solution over cuckoo funds buying out entire housing estates and squeezing first-time buyers out of the market.
A Government source said yesterday Mr O’Brien will bring a “two-pronged approach” to ministers.
Along with ringfencing half of homes in a housing estate for first-time buyers, the plans will see local authorities told that for new planning permissions, bulk buying by investment funds can only be allowed if a development has less than 50 houses per hectare.
This will mean investment funds will not be allowed to bulk buy housing estates in commuter belts such as Maynooth. Round Hill Capital bought up 135 homes in the newly built Mullen Park estate recently in Maynooth, Co Kildare after a deal believed to be worth €54m. However, investment funds will be able to bulk buy apartments, which sources argued would not be built without investors.
Under the 50 unit per hectare threshold, which divides urban and urban central density in the planning guidelines, some mixed developments of family houses and apartments would still be up for grabs by investment funds.
Department officials were working overnight to finalise a circular document which is expected to be issued to local authorities setting out the changes immediately following Cabinet approval.
The minister is expected to allow for flexibility on the definition of first-time buyer to include couples where one partner previously had a mortgage but no longer has a stake in the property.
It is expected that Mr Donohoe will also propose clampdowns on cuckoo funds through taxation.
The Irish Home Builders Association said it was concerned the measures were a knee-jerk response and warned they would bring no swift changes.
“It’s going to take a number of years before we will see the true impact on the market – three to five years at least,” said spokesperson James Benson.
“And it only seeks to address symptoms of the problem, not the underlying causes.
“It’s very important that any policy change gets to the real nub of the problem and is not a knee-jerk response.
“Only 16,500 housing units were built last year and only 11,500 of those were in housing developments. The rest were one-off homes.
“We had 11,500 new homes to divide between first-time buyers, new home purchases, approved housing bodies, social housing, affordable housing and the private rental market.
“We need to increase supply.”
Mr Benson said planning reforms were needed to give greater certainty to developers and he called for the introduction of economic viability assessments early in the planning process.