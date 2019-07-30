Plans for largest co-living apartment complex get green light

Plans for the largest co-living apartment complex in Ireland have been given the green light by An Bord Pleanála.

Bartra Property Ltd plans to build 208 single bedroom units with a communal living space to be shared by tenants at the site of a former schoolhouse on Eblana Avenue, Dún Laoghaire.

The only stipulations made by the board were that “in the interests of providing a satisfactory standard of residential amenity for occupants” each bedroom is equipped “with functional kitchens to include cooking hobs”.

The size of a proposed living room and library area on each of the four floors must also be enlarged “to incorporate the immediately adjacent ‘shared living suite’”.

Under planning rules, developers of co-living apartments do not have to supply parking places and a higher number of units per floor is permitted compared to standard apartment developments.

However, a TD has urged people to sign a petition today calling for the abolishment of so called “co-living” apartments which have been slammed as “Dickensian”.

Solidarity-People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett said he will be collecting signatures at the development site on Eblana Avenue, Dún Laoghaire, at 12.30pm today.

Mr Boyd Barrett called the units “unaffordable, box rooms”.

Bartra chief executive Mike Flannery said in a statement the company will go ahead with the project and is looking forward to “delivering this new and innovative form of accommodation”.

“Ireland needs new models of housing to cater for changing demographics, living habits and employment patterns. Co-living is one such response to these changes,” he said.

Online Editors