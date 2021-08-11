Plans for large outdoor confirmation ceremony next week postponed as Covid infections rise 

HUNDREDS of schoolchildren who were to receive their confirmation at a large outdoor ceremony at the end of this month will have to wait another fortnight due to rising Covid infections, according to the local parish priest.

Monsignor John Byrne said the rising number of new Covid infections – which soared to 1,819 today – forced the parish to postpone a confirmation ceremony that was due to take place at the O’Moore Park GAA grounds in Portlaoise on August 28.

The ceremony, involving around 300 children from nine schools, was initially postponed until the end of June but due to rising infection rates due to the Delta variant of the virus, it was pushed back further until the end of August.

But as the number of new cases shows no signs of abating, the parish decided to postpone it again following consultation with public health experts, parents and school and GAA officials.

Read More

"We thought we’d be in a better place [by August] but we’re not,” Monsignor Byrne told Independent.ie.

"Hopefully we’ll be in a better place next month,” he said.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel but the tunnel is longer than we thought.”

And while parents and children may be disappointed, “there is an understanding of where we are,” Monsignor Byrne said.

"I haven’t met with any anger.

"We have to remember that the virus is the enemy, not each other.”

Although parents may incur additional costs of having to buy new outfits for the ceremony that their children may have outgrown over the summer, it is still a smaller price to pay than to risk an outbreak of Covid that could haunt the community for years to come, he added.

The ceremony has now been rescheduled to take place on September 18, pending public health advice.

"It does come with a government health warning but we’re hopeful we can proceed,” he said.

The move comes after at least six Catholic bishops said earlier this month they would be instructing their parishes to proceed with confirmations and communion ceremonies despite public health advice against it.

But Monsignor Byrne said their stance was sparked mostly by confusion over the various Covid restrictions in place and that church officials were not given clarity they were seeking.

"The church may have felt hard done by,” he said.

"There’s such a myriad of rules and restrictions.”

But he said the prudent course of action is to adopt a wait-and-see approach.

"We’re beginning to learn that we need to live with the virus,” he said.