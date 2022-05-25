Medical scientists accepted a recommendation from the Labour Court to return to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC)

Patients have been spared further disruption next week after medical scientists this evening accepted a recommendation from the Labour Court to return to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), to resolve long-standing pay issues as well as recruitment and retention grievances in the sector.

Medical scientists are key to analysing patient test samples, including bloods.

A spokesman for their union, the Medical Laboratory Scientists' Association (MLSA), said that in accepting the recommendation it has suspended plans for three consecutive days of industrial action next week.

The move comes as a relief to thousands of patients who had appointments and operations cancelled last week and also yesterday.

A spokesman for the MLSA said the union as well as the HSE and Department of Health were invited into the Labour Court for exploratory talks today,

The court requested that both parties engage further at Workplace Relations Commission for a period of at least three weeks from today.

The Labour Court has requested notification after that timeframe if an agreement has been reached or not.

It has requested that if outstanding issues remain they be referred back to the Court, which has an accepted authority to make a recommendation that is binding for both parties.

Today’s Labour Court talks follows one day of industrial action by medical scientists last week and a further day of action yesterday. Planned action for today was suspended yesterday following invitation to the Labour Court.

MLSA General Secretary Terry Casey said the union remained committed to resolving severe recruitment and retention issues in the sector and to achieving a sustainable work structure for medical scientists, patients and the Irish health service.