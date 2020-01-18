'Planning ultimatum' - former Anglo Irish chairman Sean FitzPatrick's new house at risk over privacy fears

Former Anglo Irish Bank chairman Seán FitzPatrick has been warned he is unlikely to receive planning permission for his new home if he cannot address council privacy concerns over the plan.

The "planning ultimatum" forms part of a three-page letter from Wicklow County Council to Mr FitzPatrick and his wife Caitriona, putting their plan for Farmlane, Greystones, Co Wicklow, on hold.

In the letter, the council has requested further information on the proposal after a next-door neighbour expressed privacy concerns.

The planning authority told the FitzPatricks it is concerned that due to the design of the proposed home, "it has the potential to result in new and significant overlooking of adjoining properties".

