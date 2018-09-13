Planning refused for more than 500 homes in Dublin

An Bord Pleanala has refused planning permission for a controversial development comprising of more than 500 homes in Dublin.

Permission was previously granted in respect of 432 apartments and 104 houses at St Paul's College, Sybil Hill Road, Raheny earlier this year.

A poster opposing the development hangs on railings at the site. Photo: Doug O’Connor Paul and Jack Maher (7) from All Saints Park during a protest walk over the proposed housing development next to St Anne’s Park in Raheny. Picture: Collins

Residents in the area had protested against the decision as the facility had been used for years as playing pitches for children and teenagers in Raheny.

A number of High Court challenges were brought against An Bord Pleanála's original decision to allow Crekav Trading, part of developer Marlet, to build on the site beside St Anne's Park.

Margaret Dempsey, who has lived in the area all her life, says the majority of residents are "absolutely delighted with the outcome".

"My son went to St Paul's and for years and played football there and I couldn't believe what was happening. I just couldn't believe that it [the planning] would be passed," she told Independent.ie.

"When it happened, we were horrified you know. It would be a big loss to the area. I just heard the disappointment and anguish of young mothers who would be sending their kids to school in the future and the facility would have been a big loss."

Sinn Féin councillor Ciaran O'Moore also welcomed the decision by An Bord Pleanala.

"We weren't expecting it and we're absolutely thrilled," he said.

St Anne's is also a popular feeding area for geese, which was one of the reasons behind the board's decision to refuse planning permission.

The decision reads; "Having regard to the fact that the subject site is one of the most important exsitu feeding sites in Dublin for the Light-bellied Brent Goose, a bird species that is a qualifying interest for the North Bull Island SPA and having regard to the lack of adequate qualitative analysis and accordingly the lack of certainty that this species would successfully relocate to other potential inland feeding sites in the wider area, as proposed as mitigation for the development of the subject site in the submitted Natura impact statement, the Board cannot be satisfied, beyond reasonable scientific doubt, that the proposed development, either individually or in combination with other plans and projects, would not adversely affect the integrity of these European sites in view of the sites’ conservation objectives."

Online Editors