Planning permission refused for 179 apartments on Bessborough site, Cork 

Planning permission for an apartment block on the site of a former mother and baby home in Bessborough, Co Cork, has been refused.

Developer MWB Two Ltd planned to build 179 apartments in three blocks. However, survivors of the former institution and their families were critical of this.

Survivors and campaigners said the building shouldn’t be allowed until a burial ground of the 800 children who died in the institution or shortly after being transferred to hospital from the home is found.

An Board Pleanála refused the application because it said it's “not satisfied that the site was not previously used as, and does not contain a children’s burial ground.”

The institution operated between 1922 and 1998. Over 900 children died at Bessborough or in the hospital after being transferred from the home.

The Commision of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes only found the burial place of 64 children, leaving the graves of over 800 babies still unknown.

