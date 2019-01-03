Planning permission granted for temporary training facilities for GAA Club hit by sinkhole

Planning permission has been granted for temporary training facilities to be developed for Magheracloone Mitchells GAA Club after it lost its own facilities when a sinkhole opened up last September.

Following the loss of the pitch as well as a clubhouse, the GAA club was forced to take up use of facilities offered by clubs and other teams in the surrounding area.

Monaghan County Council has now granted the development of two new training pitches as well as other facilities required by the club.

A source within the club said the permission has been granted for temporary training facilities only and that league games could not be played on the grounds, and said a long term solution was still necessary.

A total of three sinkholes opened up in September – one on the GAA grounds and two others in a nearby field - as a result of previous underground mining activity operated by Gyproc Industries.

The main Drumgrossat Road which runs alongside the Mitchells’ grounds remained closed for a period of time when the sinkholes first appeared and last week was again forced to close when another sinkhole sparked new fears.

A spokesperson for Monaghan County Council last week confirmed the road was closed again.

"Following the emergence of a new sinkhole on lands owned by Gyproc, Monaghan County Council has closed the LP4900 local road at Drumgossat, Magheracloone as a precautionary measure, with immediate effect," they said.

“The sinkhole measuring 9 metres in diameter is located 35 metres from the local road.”

Online Editors