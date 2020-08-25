Planning permission granted for 657 apartment block next to St Anne's Park

An artist’s impression of the new development at St Anne’s Park in Dublin

A controversial property development has been given the green light by An Bord Pleanala to start building on St Paul’s playing fields in Dublin’s St Anne’s Park.

A total of 657 apartments, a creche and associated works, has been greenlit by planners, despite a long-running campaign against the park being built on.

Last month developer Crekav won a high court challenge regarding An Bord Pleanala’s refusal of planning permission for 536 housing units on the park land in Raheny, north Dublin.

The ‘I Love St Anne’s’ Facebook page published a statement on its feelings regarding the planning news.

It stated that the issue was something “that we are very sorry to have to share with you, particularly during these difficult times.

“An Bord Pleanála has granted permission for 657 apartments on the St Paul’s playing fields in St. Anne’s.

“We will review the details of this decision with our legal team and post an update here later.”

Permission has been granted, with conditions. The submissions were considered by the Board on August 18 and the decision was made to grant the planning permission with the inspector’s recommendations.

One of the recommendations listed by An Bord Pleanala is that the site’s location is “on lands with a zoning objective which includes residential development being ‘open for consideration.”

Another recommendation was given due to the Rebuilding Ireland Action Plan for Housing and Homelessness and to the National Planning Framework “which identifies the importance of compact growth.”

Under Board direction the proposed development must be carried out and completed “in accordance with the plans and particulars lodged with the application…”

Any further details must be agreed with the planning authority and the developer has to agree such details in writing.

In the high court, the developers sought permission under the 2016 Planning and Development (Housing and Residential Tenancies) Act 2016 - a fast track process for housing.

The developers had originally applied to build 536 residential units, 104 houses and 432 apartments and ancillary works on the land, which had previously formed part of lands of St Paul’s College, a Raheny secondary school.

The Board had in 2018 granted permission for the development but its decision was challenged in three separate proceedings from Clonres CLG, a local residents group, and by others.

Online Editors