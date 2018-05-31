Planning permission granted for €1bn town centre in Dublin

Construction is expected to start towards the end of the year for the development.

The 15 block town centre will contain shopping and hospitality facilities and provide housing for 3,000 people, office accommodation for 2,300 and employment for 2,500 retail and leisure workers.

The project will also include 1,269 build-to-rent apartments.

There will also be an array of bars and restaurants and a 200-room hotel.

Dún Laoghaire Rathdown Council gave the development the go ahead after planning permission was lodged last September.