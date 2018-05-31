Planning permission granted for €1bn town centre in Dublin
International developer Hines has received planning permission to build a new €1 billion town centre in Cherrywood, south Dublin.
Construction is expected to start towards the end of the year for the development.
The project will also include 1,269 build-to-rent apartments.
The 15 block town centre will contain shopping and hospitality facilities and provide housing for 3,000 people, office accommodation for 2,300 and employment for 2,500 retail and leisure workers.
There will also be an array of bars and restaurants and a 200-room hotel.
Dún Laoghaire Rathdown Council gave the development the go ahead after planning permission was lodged last September.
“Today’s announcement also comes as we complete construction of the first phase of our infrastructure development project at Cherrywood, which includes three brand new flagship parks, a state of the art all weather multipurpose pitch, six new tennis courts and a sports pavilion, 5.4 kilometres of roadways, pedestrian footpaths, cycle paths, greenways and over 3,000 trees," said Brian Moran, Hines senior managing editor.
Online Editors