Dublin Bus has revealed Nitelink Services will recommence next Friday, ‘subject to a final government decision on further reopening of the economy.’

The Nitelink service accommodates those who work shifts requiring travel at night or in the early morning and supports the night time economy.

The Nitelink service will provide late night buses on weekend nights across 16 routes in the Greater Dublin Area.

It will complement existing 24-hour services which are already currently in operation seven days a week across routes, according to a statement on the Dublin Bus website.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan TDs said: “The restoration of Nitelink will provide public transport in Dublin on weekend nights into the early hours of the morning.

"While government still has to make a final decision on reopening after considering public health advice, we want to be ready to provide a service when the night-time economy reopens.”

“The Nitelink bus service is in addition to a number of 24-hour services which are already operating seven days a week. As we continue the roll out of BusConnects Dublin, we will introduce further 24 hour services which will complement this existing overnight offering.”

Further information on the Nitelink service will be available at www.dublinbus.ie.