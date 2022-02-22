Planned exhumations at mother and baby home could be extended to other sites, minister says

A mother hugs her child after leaving flowers at the shrine which stands on a mass burial site formerly part of the Bon Secours Mother and Baby home in Tuam, Co Galway. Photo: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

NEW legislation to allow for exhumation of up to 800 babies’ bodies across the notorious site in Tuam, Co Galway can also be applied to other mother and baby homes.

Announcing excavations at Tuam could finally take place late this year or early next – after a five-year wait since the first scoping dig – Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman said a draft law could be applied to other sites.

He specifically mentioned the Bessborough and Sean Ross establishments.

Mr O’Gorman also said he had met with seven religious orders after his call last November that they contribute to investigations.

Read More

He declined to indicate how many had agreed to make a payment, but said there had been no refusals to meet.

However, Independent.ie has learned that no additional funds have been received into an escrow account since the Bon Secours order – responsible for Tuam – made a contribution of €2.5 million in 2019.

The excavations and detailed DNA analysis of the remains announced by the ministers are likely to cost many multiples of the amount in this account, and the work could continue for years.

“It will take as long as it takes,” the minister said, revealing that cutting-edge techniques and the finest national and international expertise would be used to try to identify the remains and even how individuals died.

If there is any evidence of an unusual or suspicious cause of death, this would be referred to An Garda Síochána, Mr O’Gorman said.

He said, however, that he was not technically qualified to assess the chances of identifying infant remains after such a long passage of time – several decades in many cases – let alone being able to pinpoint a cause of death.

An organisation will be formed to procure the work and to liaise with relatives and descendants. It can recommend the investigation of other locations, he said.

It would also advise on the respectful reinterral of any unidentified remains at the end of the process. Mr O’Gorman would not be drawn on whether this might involve a State ceremony of commemoration and atonement.

The legislation is designed to rectify the “appalling conditions” of how children were buried in a septic tank in Tuam in the first instance, Mr O’Gorman said, and radar examination of the whole site would take place, followed by excavations where warranted.

It would hopefully provide answers to families and possibly a set of remains that could be buried in a family plot and which may offer some comfort.

The Tuam case had “rightly horrified” people when it was uncovered, and a full excavation and DNA programme was to come.

“There is nothing like this in the world in terms of its complexity. It is tragically unique,” Mr O’Gorman said.

“To do this process right is going to take some time. We have a provision in place whereby if someone provides DNA in order to facilitate the identification of remains, they can nominate (a substitute recipient) if they were to pass away before firm identification.

"This will ensure the remains could be provided to somebody else who could honour that person's wishes in terms of ensuring that a burial takes place.”

Many situations could involve “reassembling the skeletons of incredibly delicate bones of infants and children. But this legislation requires that to be done, and then gives us the best chance in terms of the next step, DNA”, he said.

“The intent is to provide every chance possible to get successful identifications. I've spoken to forensic scientists and I don't, in any way, underestimate the scientific challenges here. The identification process is likely to be extremely complex because of the number and the age of the children interred.”

The legislation should go through the Oireachtas this year, he said, allowing exhumations at Tuam to be carried out by professionals in line with international standards and best practice, “so as to give us the best possible chance of identifying the remains there and returning them to their families, so we can finally give some dignity back to these children. This is the central reason behind this legislation”.

The Institutional Burials Bill begins its journey in the Dáil next week.

“I want to see this legislation enacted and work commencing on the site hopefully at the end of this year. This work is long overdue,” the minister said.