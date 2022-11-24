Planned childcare walkout for Friday suspended as gesture of goodwill ahead of talks with minister

Lisa Vaughan of Tots & Co Childcare, Carrigaline, pictured at an Early Years Service Providers protest outside Cork City Hall. The protest is was held as part of a series of national protests aimed at highlighting several issues in the sector. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Childcare providers have cancelled a planned protest which was due to take place tomorrow, on the “understanding” that their concerns will be addressed.

Earlier this month, hundreds of creches closed their doors for a day, as their owners and some clients took part in a nationwide demonstration against what they said are inadequate funding and policy decisions by the Government that could see them close permanently.

Demonstrators gathered to protest against, Children Minister, Roderic O’Gorman’s €221 million Core Funding model.

The federation claims the new model will see smaller independent childcare providers lose the higher capitation and support payments leaving their services “completely unviable.”

Speaking at the time, Minister O’Gorman described the protests as “unwarranted” and argued that there has been a “massive increase” in funding for the sector.

Mr O’Gorman also confirmed that he would hold further meetings with the federation, but he asked that they “withdraw the threat of the second day of closures”, describing it as “unfair for parents, it's unfair for the children who are impacted”.

However, the Federation of Early Childhood Providers (FECP) said rising costs due to inflation and soaring energy bills, coupled with the funding model, threaten the future viability of hundreds of independent creches around the country and warned that a series of rolling closures in protest were on the cards.

The second of these protests was scheduled to take place on Friday, but it has now been suspended.

The FECP said it was withdrawing the day of action “on the basis of goodwill”, adding that further protest would be held if a proposed meeting with the minister is “not constructive”.

“The second of two Early Years Sector closures planned to take place this week, on Friday, 25th November, will now not go ahead,” a spokesperson for the federation said.

“On the basis of goodwill, and the understanding that the Minister’s Office is willing to collaboratively engage on the very real and troubling concerns of our members, the FECP has agreed to postponing the planned Early Years Sector closure.

“If the proposed meeting with the Minister is not constructive, we will have no choice but to continue with future closures.”