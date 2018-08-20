A transatlantic jet has diverted to Shannon Airport after a number of passengers and cabin crew complained of feeling unwell.

Plane makes emergency landing at Shannon Airport after 'foul smell' causes passengers to fall ill

The American Airlines flight was en route from Madrid to New York at the time. There were a 170 passengers and crew on board.

The Boeing 767-300 jet was off the south coast when the crew declared an emergency and requested clearance to divert to Shannon.

It’s understood that a number of flight attendants and passengers have complained of feeling unwell after an odour was detected on board.

Airport fire crews were standing by for the jet when it landed at 4.35pm. A number of HSE ambulances and fire crews from Shannon and Ennis were also sent to the airport.

An American Airline spokesperson confirmed that flight diverted due to an odour in the cabin.

