Plan to stop patients ending up on waiting lists of consultants with the longest queues

A new plan is being put in place which aims to stop waiting list patients ending up on the list of an already busy hospital consultant, when a colleague could see them sooner.

It would see patients being referred to a hospital, rather than an individual consultant.

Currently GPs refer a patient to a named consultant, but he or she may have a longer waiting list than a colleague in the same hospital leaving the person facing a greater delay.

Questioned at the Oireachtas Health Committee today Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he had a meeting with senior HSE officials on the issue earlier this week.

He said while GPs may want to refer a patient for an outpatient appointment to a specialist with a particular area of expertise “for general dermatology, orthopaedics or urology my clear view is that a GP should only be allowed refer in to a hospital.”

It would be a matter for the hospital to share out the patients among consultants based on length of waiting list.

He has asked the HSE to look into implementing this policy.

He said he was told by an orthopaedic surgeon one of the biggest determinants of how long a child will wait is which surgeon the GP refers them to.

“That is totally unacceptable and I want to go further.

"So what about the waiting list in one hospital versus another hospital ? If for instance the urology waiting list in St Vincent’s is a lot lower than where ever. We should be load balancing that as well.”

He said there is some load-balancing of patients between hospital underway at a small level at the moment but it is not widespread.

He was responding to Social Democrat TD Roisin Shortall who asked why individual waiting lists for consultants are not made public to allow patients for better choice and avoidance of the doctor with the biggest delay.

She said GPs can end up referring a patient to a consultant they know, or been to college with.

Mr Donnelly was before the committee to answer questions on hospital overcrowding which reached record levels last winter.

Referring to hospital waiting lists he insisted progress is underway.

He said: “Hospital waiting lists are too long in too many hospitals and too many specialties.

"Waiting lists were far too long before Covid, and were made worse by Covid around the world.

“In Ireland, waiting lists for scheduled care increased by nearly 60pc between 2015 and 2021.

“In late 2021, as the worst effects of Covid began to recede, we began to tackle the waiting lists in a meaningful way.

"We are now in the middle of a multi-annual approach to achieving the maximum wait times of 10 and 12 weeks, as agreed by all parties in 2017.

“As a result of these efforts, last year saw an 11pc reduction in patients waiting longer than these targets. That’s 56,000 people. In fact, from the Covid peak to the end of last year, 150,000 less people were waiting longer than the agree maximum waiting times.

He added: “In March, we launched the 2023 waiting list action plan as the next stage of our multi annual approach.

“The government allocated €363m to remove 1.66 million patients from the waiting lists, this is projected to result in a reduction of 10pc to the number of people on waiting lists.

“In the last month alone, we’ve seen a 5pc reduction in the number of people (25,000) waiting over the 10 to 12-week targets.”

The committee heard a number of “surgical hubs” are planned in the next 18 months.

The committee was told an average of 500 patients a day on hospital trolleys is now the “new normal.”

Committee chairman Sean Crowe told him he had personally seen an elderly woman dying in a corridor with her family around her praying while next to her was a patient out of him mind from drugs.

The minister said this was unacceptable and deeply traumatic.

He told the committee that over the last three years we have added nearly 1,000 hospital beds, 410 community beds and 65 critical care beds.

Some 261 acute and 16 critical care beds are expected to be constructed under the Capital Programme 2023.

“At the same time, changes to working practices are required in our public health service. This includes having senior decision makers on site more often, both in hospitals and community care.”

He instanced the difference in University Hospital Waterford which have consultants rostered more widely compared to University Hospital Limerick.

Referring to University Hospital Limerick, Mr Donnelly said there will be a “very substantial” increase in bed capacity and services.

“They’ve asked for more capacity, they’re getting more capacity,” Mr Donnelly said.

He also said a proposal for a national elective hospital in Dublin was not progressed as it was on a private site that “would have cost a lot of a lot of money”.

Government has committed to establishing standalone national elective hospitals in Cork, Galway and Dublin.

The rationale for elective hospitals is that they cater for high-volume, relatively low-acuity cases.

The elective hospitals will be focused on providing day-case, GI endoscopy, minor operations, outpatient treatment and outpatient diagnostics services.

In December, Government progressed planning of the development of hospitals in Cork and Galway but there was no announcement of a site for Dublin.

Ms Shortall said there seemed to be “backtracking” on the proposal.

She added: “Certainly there has been an inordinate delay in progressing that proposal.”

He said there has been no divergence from the Slaintecare recommendations nor change of policy.

“I fully share your frustrations.

“It takes years longer than it should to build new hospitals in this country,” he said.

Mr Donnelly said the department is moving through the public spending code on the matter “quickly” but added the code was not fit for purpose.

“We didn’t agree that the Dublin site was the right one to go for.

“The proposal for Dublin was a was a private site that could have taken a long time to get and would have cost a lot of a lot of money.”