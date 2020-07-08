Plan to rescue Defence Forces and stem exodus of personnel deemed a €10m failure by senior officers

A government plan launched a year ago to rescue the Defence Forces and stem the exodus of personnel has failed to meet the deadlines set for more than half of its projects.

The plan was aimed at putting more money in the pockets of the troops and making the military more attractive.

Now the plan has been declared a failed €10m initiative by senior officers.

Since its launch at the start of July last year, the strength of the Defence Forces has fallen by another 300 personnel to a record low of 8,450, compared to its establishment limit of 9,500.

Conor King, general secretary of the representative association for officers, Raco, has accused the authorities of allowing the plan to fail.

He said they were now a full year into the implementation of the plan and his members felt betrayed yet again by those charged with their welfare.

Comdt King said Raco and Pdforra, the association representing soldiers, sailors and air crew, had both reluctantly accepted the recommendations of the Public Service Pay Commission after they received “cast iron assurances” that the plan would be adhered to and delivered.

“At that time, Raco stated that the success or failure of the plan would be reflected in the monthly strength figures. With the strength having plummeted to 8,400 since its publication, the failure is unfortunately plain to see and it is devastating to our members”, he added.

He said the plan committed to specific timelines for the delivery of 15 specific projects but eight of those were behind schedule despite the urgent need to arrest a recruitment and retention crisis.

“This would be wholly unacceptable at any juncture. But to consider it is occurring at a time when the DF has been responding quickly and effectively to an unfolding public health emergency, in spite of the retention crisis, is unconscionable”, Comd King added.

He said they had seen the “cynical blaming” of the Covid-19 response for the failure of the plan.

“It is an undisputed fact that the plan was falling significantly behind schedule long before anyone heard of Covid-19 or before any restrictions or reassignments had materialised”.

He said they had been promised a review of pay structures and the implementation of review findings by July 4, 2020, at the latest.

Now they were being told that most of this work would be done within a wider review of public sector pay arrangements with no timeframe confirmed.

A special review of those in the technical pay group was due to begin last October but nothing had happened since January.

A project to provide incentivised long service arrangements was now on hold with no timeframe for pay negotiations while measures to review recruitment processes were also behind schedule.

Raco called on Defence Minister Simon Coveney to urgently ensure more comprehensive oversight and accountability for the delivery of the plan, which had been “sorely lacking to date”.

In response last night, the department said four projects had been completed, another six would be finished by September while reports on three pay related projects had also been completed, with two of them linked to the next pay agreement.

The two remaining projects were being progressed.

The department said the overall military strength stood at 8,451 at the end of May, compared to 8,724 last July. But the number of officers had increased by 64, or 5.5pc, over the period and this was a positive development.

Covid-19 had resulted in the postponement of the majority of general service recruit inductions that were planned to take place in the first half of this year and would have brought in 310 personnel.

The inductions were now due to take place shortly with a total of 7,009 applications received across 13 recruitment competitions.

A campaign to re-enlist personnel had also yielded significant interest with 647 applicants and the first tranche were due to be taken in shortly.

The department also said the three immediate pay measures set out in the plan, an increase in military service allowance, the reversal of 10pc cuts to allowances and the restoration of weekend premium rates had been implemented as soon as they had been accepted by the associations.