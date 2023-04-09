Plan to open Skellig Michael could be delayed by dispute over staff allowance

Next month’s opening of Skellig Michael off the Kerry coast may be delayed if a dispute over payment to staff is not resolved.

The dispute, which has been referred to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), involves the withdrawal of an offshore allowance to guides and maintenance staff.

The ‘country allowance’ was paid during the summer season by the Office of Public Works (OPW), which manages the Unesco World Heritage Site.

The subsistence of €181.69 a week was an additional tax-free payment to compensate staff living away from home in shared temporary accommodation with no running water during the 25-week visitor season.

The five guides, with a sixth to cover illness, and up to a dozen maintenance staff, are paid a basic average of €700 to €750 a week — with guides employed during the visitor season only.

​About 18 months ago staff were informed Revenue believed the ‘country allowance’ did not comply with tax rules as staff were not away from their ‘base of operations’ — defined as Skellig Michael itself.

Last week, junior minister with responsibility for the OPW Patrick O’Donovan announced Skellig Michael (Sceilg Mhichíl) would re-open for the 2023 season on Saturday, May 13.

“Sceilg Mhichíl is one of Ireland’s most iconic heritage sites and plays an important role in the local tourism economy, which we are proud to support through this and other OPW sites in the county,” he said.

Siptu industrial organiser Jay Power said the union was “proactively looking to resolve the situation” over the allowance, and he was “hopeful” the opening would not be delayed. “We have put proposals to the OPW to resolve the situation,” he said.

However, he said the situation was “complicated” by the fact there were three separate state bodies involved — the OPW, the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, and the Revenue Commissioners.

The OPW said it is “currently engaged with Siptu in the WRC in relation to a matter involving OPW employees assigned to Sceilg Mhichíl”.