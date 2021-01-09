| -5.1°C Dublin

Plan to cut property tax and rates to aid rejuvenation of rural towns and villages

Former TD Kate O&rsquo;Connell and Minister of State for Planning and Local Government Peter Burke Expand

Hugh O'Connell

Local property taxes and other rates would be cut in certain parts of rural Ireland under plans to encourage people to live in smaller towns and villages across the country.

A range of reliefs, including potential cuts to property tax and commercial rates as well new grants, are being considered under Town Centres First.

It is a plan to make greater use of derelict lands and buildings in towns and villages across the country.

