Plan to cut property tax and rates to aid rejuvenation of rural towns and villages

Local property taxes and other rates would be cut in certain parts of rural Ireland under plans to encourage people to live in smaller towns and villages across the country.

A range of reliefs, including potential cuts to property tax and commercial rates as well new grants, are being considered under Town Centres First.

It is a plan to make greater use of derelict lands and buildings in towns and villages across the country.

Minister of State for Local Government and Planning Peter Burke, who is developing the policy, said tax incentives to regenerate rural areas were “the big unspoken elephant in the room”.

Read More

He told the Irish Independent: “I do believe sometimes you can be trying to – and this is my personal view – fight a crisis with one hand tied behind your back when you’re not using this tool.”

The Government has committed to a Town Centres First policy modelled on a similar scheme in Scotland where public sector and business alike are asked to put the health of town centres at the heart of decision-making.

Under the plan, a ‘health check’ would be used to gather data on which towns needed the most support.

Mr Burke suggested the Commission on Welfare and Taxation should look at changes to property tax and other rates, to incentivise the regeneration of rural towns and villages.

Speaking about property tax, he said: “My core belief is that if you are trying to target regeneration funding into areas and build in the right places, bring brownfield sites back into use, it is a tool that should be looked at.”

Lower commercial rates, in areas of towns or villages that are in decay or decline, will also be considered as part of the overall plan.

Mr Burke added: “There is definitely a case that if you have a site or an area that the national planning framework clearly designates [as] an area we need to regenerate – it qualifies for regeneration funding – we should have some mechanism to try and encourage people to build in that area and to regenerate and, yes, I think the tax code should be used in that regard.”

The Fine Gael junior minister also signalled that a ‘serviced sites’ fund for local authorities to upgrade infrastructure in towns and villages would also be introduced under Town Centres First.

Explaining the idea, he said: “If you have a small town and you have a guy looking for one-off planning four or five miles out the road… we should be able to say: ‘Look, there is a serviced site here within the village.’

“You are within walking distance of the butcher, the shop, the post office, it’s breathing life into the village, you’re helping the GAA club and you’re helping the local school.”

Mr Burke, who is based in the Department of Housing, said an inter-departmental group would report within six months with concrete proposals for the policy. He is also chairing a wider stakeholder group involving chambers of commerce, business associations, and community groups “to see how we improve our towns”.

Heritage Minister Malcolm Noonan, who is also based in the Department of Housing, said the Green Party was drafting a paper to feed into the Town Centres First policy.

Mr Noonan said “all sorts” of incentives – either tax measures, or significant grants to incentivise premises owners – would be considered.

“You would need financial incentives for living above shops, for bringing shop units down to full occupancy,” he said. “Retail is going to continue to change and shift and decline and you need a significant shift in urban mobility patterns and making even small urban centres more cycling- and pedestrian-friendly.”

He said local authorities should be asked to set a target of delivering some of their social housing stock in urban centres rather than on new builds.

While acknowledging it would be “tricky” to encourage families to live above shops in urban centres, Mr Noonan said upgrading old derelict buildings to provide “thermal comfort” and “good acoustic insulation” would help.