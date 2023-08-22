Plan to boost tree planting struggles to take root as numbers remain low

Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity at the planting of native trees in Ticknock Woods in Dublin previously. Photo: Robbie Reynolds

Tree planting across Ireland is “far below” the level needed, the minister of state in charge of forestry has admitted.

Just 2,273 hectares (ha) of new forestry was planted last year – less than a third of the 8,000ha or 22 million trees the Government pledged to plant each year.

Even that goal is too low according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) which has warned that next year’s target needs to be higher and increase further thereafter.

It commissioned research that suggests 13,000 to 40,000ha of new forestry will need planting every year from 2025-2050.

Minister Pippa Hackett said a new package of grants and incentives approved earlier this month would provide the necessary boost.

“I am confident that the new €1.3 billion Forestry Programme will mark a turning point for Irish forestry, and I believe that the programme will unlock the potential for the sector to get back to planting 8,000ha per annum and more,” she said.

She conceded, however: “Last year’s level of planting is far below where we ultimately need to be.”

Forestry is essential for climate action and halting biodiversity decline.

Forest soils, growing trees, deadwood and leaf litter store around 323 million tonnes of carbon dioxide – around five times the country’s total annual greenhouse gas emissions.

Using wood products instead of more carbon-intensive materials can also help reduce emissions in the construction industry.

Figures for 2022 show, however, that the amount of carbon being sequestered and stored has reduced annually in recent years.

Aging trees, fires and soil disturbance from clearfelling all reduce the ability of forests to store carbon and some studies show Ireland’s forests may already be releasing more carbon than they sequester.

Despite the benefits of increasing forest cover, Ireland is among the least forested countries in the EU with just 11.6pc of total land area planted compared to an EU average of 38pc.

The mix of trees is also a problem as 70pc of forest is planted conifers, overwhelmingly sitka spruce.

Sitka is a non-native species that is profitable when harvested for timber but provides a very poor habitat for wildlife and affects soil and water quality when planted in high concentrations.

The 2022 figures show an increase in the planting of broadleaf species with broadleaves accounting for 43pc of new forest planted but it will take years to improve the balance.

An import-export imbalance also exists as Ireland exported €1bn worth of wood and paper products last year but imported €2bn worth.

Forestry concentration varies widely and while Cork has the most forestry, at 92,000ha, that is just 12.4pc of the county’s land area.

Leitrim has 20pc forest cover, Wicklow 18.5pc, Clare 18pc, Laois 16.6pc and Offaly 16.7pc.

By contrast, Louth has just 2.9pc cover, Monaghan 4.6pc, Meath 5.9pc, Dublin 6.5pc and Kildare 6.6pc.

Half the country’s forests are in public ownership, mainly owned and managed by Coillte, while the rest is privately owned, mainly by farmers.

Commercial forestry grew in popularity from the 1980s to around ten years ago but since then applications for the various grant schemes have fallen by two-thirds.

The new Forestry Programme aims to revive interest, offering more flexible terms and higher grants.